Best bet: SPECIAL RISK (3)

Best value: TIZ THE LIGHT (7)

FIRST: Frostie Anne has won three of last five and makes first start since reclaimed by Gary Gullo; more to come. Champagne Ruby consistently delivers strong efforts; generous price predicted with Finger Lakes running lines. Objective Complete owns speed but makes first dirt start; demand value.

SECOND: Timeless Beauty tallied solid late-pace figure when second at the mile distance last time. Gangbusters was dueled into defeat when third in same last race as top selection; very playable. Bird Key is riding a forward line on the numbers and moves to dirt; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Special Risk notched swift final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pars up. Dynamic War is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; dangerous. Foreign Affair could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Midnight Sky overcame slow start to win last at Finger Lakes and should offer solid price in compact field. Stone Cold Flirt is speedy and owns fast figures; big-time player. My Roxy Girl was a determined maiden winner in last; developing and dangerous.

FIFTH: Angry Moon is speedy, rested and could capitalize on soft lead with aggressive ride. Celtic Chaos packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Lex Vegas is training swiftly for first start since September; very interesting.

SIXTH: Princess Mikayah wanted no part of grass last time but was a much-improved third on dirt two starts back; rebounds at a price. Bank Elaboration is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed; very dangerous. Got the Gist makes first start for Steve Asmussen and was a fast-figured second in most recent dirt race; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Tiz the Light logged rapid late-pace number when breaking maiden Oct. 14 and has trained with a purpose in the interim; more to give. Play Me a Memory loves the Big A and is working sharply for first start since May; serious, front-end player. Angel Food visually impressed when a drawing-away winner in debut; must consider.

EIGHTH: Holland Road visually and numerically impressed when a three-length winner in last start; more to come in third start of form cycle. Mineralogy is quick from the gate and 1-for-1 on the Big A’s main track; very playable. Noble and True owns fast figures and is working consistently for first start since June; worth long look. May Be a Diamond regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; bounce-back threat.