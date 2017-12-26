TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 22° Good Evening
Clear 22° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: REGALIAN (5)

Best value: PROFESSOR SNAPE (4)

FIRST: Flick of an Eye was a front-end winner at this level in last start; more to come. Spring for Me is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer generous ticket; very interesting. Thirstforthecup takes suspicious price plunge after three poor efforts; fire sale?

SECOND: Forever Dreams owns a running style that should be aided by today’s added ground; rates close call. Starlite Mission was victimized by bad start in last; front-running threat on best. Anne’s Song adds blinkers and gets rider upgrade; worth long look.

THIRD: Goldtown is training with a purpose for first start since April; breakthrough predicted. Impazible Creek logged solid numbers in both starts; very dangerous. Mazmania drops and returns to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Professor Snape was a determined winner in last and now makes first start since claimed; pairs up. Bobby on Fleek gets confident price hike after top-figured score last week; bounces at short ticket today? Macho Miah owns stalker’s style and could be ideally positioned in compact field.

FIFTH: Regalian notched improved late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Navy Commander, another that drew off to impressive victory in last; ships in dangerous Butch Reid barn; very playable. Monteleone is speedy, rested and training consistently; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Tommy T fired half-mile bullet drill since determined, front-end win in last; keeps on giving. Gorgeous Charli is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; big-time player. Pop the Hood is working sharply and is 1-for-1 on Big A’s main track; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Cryinthemoonlight displayed dramatic improvement when a sharp winner in second career start; more in the tank. English Soul notched two, crisp half-mile works since 7-length score in last; very dangerous. Miss Mystique made forward move on the numbers in last; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Big Thicket wheels back in a hurry after claimed by white-hot Linda Rice barn last week; owns edge on final figures on “A” efforts. Beach Access returns to maiden-claiming ranks after displaying improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Three Goals has finished third in last two starts; continues trend? Vicar’s Legend was a late-running third at 102-1 last time and could benefit from today’s longer trip; don’t ignore.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts against the Nets trying to avoid fatigue vs. Spurs
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Eli wants to stay, says Giants ‘not far off’
Giants safety Landon Collins and cornerback Eli Apple Landon Collins refers to Eli Apple as ‘a cancer’
CC Sabathia will be back for his 10th Yankees make Sabathia re-signing official
Mike Francesa at the Paley Center for Media Francesa finishes second for final full ratings period
Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins watches an overthrown ASJ frustrated by second-half disappearance