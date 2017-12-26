Best bet: REGALIAN (5)

Best value: PROFESSOR SNAPE (4)

FIRST: Flick of an Eye was a front-end winner at this level in last start; more to come. Spring for Me is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer generous ticket; very interesting. Thirstforthecup takes suspicious price plunge after three poor efforts; fire sale?

SECOND: Forever Dreams owns a running style that should be aided by today’s added ground; rates close call. Starlite Mission was victimized by bad start in last; front-running threat on best. Anne’s Song adds blinkers and gets rider upgrade; worth long look.

THIRD: Goldtown is training with a purpose for first start since April; breakthrough predicted. Impazible Creek logged solid numbers in both starts; very dangerous. Mazmania drops and returns to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Professor Snape was a determined winner in last and now makes first start since claimed; pairs up. Bobby on Fleek gets confident price hike after top-figured score last week; bounces at short ticket today? Macho Miah owns stalker’s style and could be ideally positioned in compact field.

FIFTH: Regalian notched improved late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Navy Commander, another that drew off to impressive victory in last; ships in dangerous Butch Reid barn; very playable. Monteleone is speedy, rested and training consistently; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Tommy T fired half-mile bullet drill since determined, front-end win in last; keeps on giving. Gorgeous Charli is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; big-time player. Pop the Hood is working sharply and is 1-for-1 on Big A’s main track; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Cryinthemoonlight displayed dramatic improvement when a sharp winner in second career start; more in the tank. English Soul notched two, crisp half-mile works since 7-length score in last; very dangerous. Miss Mystique made forward move on the numbers in last; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Big Thicket wheels back in a hurry after claimed by white-hot Linda Rice barn last week; owns edge on final figures on “A” efforts. Beach Access returns to maiden-claiming ranks after displaying improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Three Goals has finished third in last two starts; continues trend? Vicar’s Legend was a late-running third at 102-1 last time and could benefit from today’s longer trip; don’t ignore.