Best bet: HERE AND THERE (6)

Best value: GREATREVIEWS (9)

FIRST: Jacqueline D has finished second in last two starts but could get overlooked in the wagering in weak opener. Out of Nowhere packs solid late kick on “A” efforts; very interesting. Grandpa’s Arianna exits front-running third in last; dangerous.

SECOND: Wildcat Belle was a front-running winner in last at Parx and projects as the controlling speed once again. Pico Chick owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selections wilts in the lane. Clairvoyant Lady is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Champagne Papi moves to dirt and should pack intensified late pop in soft maiden field. Polar City is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Alpha Team raced wide when less than two lengths behind Polar City last out; must consider.

FOURTH: Bayshore Beauty tallied improved pace figure in last and pulls weight from field with seven-pound bug aboard. Tizza Temper is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Sugarille lost a head bob for the win when nearly seven lengths in front of top selection Nov. 9; regresses today as the favorite?

FIFTH: Frosty Gal gets slight cutback in distance and should possess amplified wallop in wide-open field. Decorator Jenn chased the pace when less than two lengths behind top selection last time; front-end threat. Lady Rullah wheels back in a hurry after second to a much-the-best winner this past Saturday; very interesting.

SIXTH: Here and There fired two bullet works since winning second straight on Oct 20; more to come. Northern owns speed and fast numbers but shows light work tab for first start in 74 days; mixed message. Polar Jet notched rapid figures when winning by more than eight lengths last time; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: True Charm has been getting scorched in fast fractions recently but could capitalize on softer flower in this lineup. First Appeal was a hard-charging second in last and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Vicki’s Dancer gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by Michelle Nevin; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Greatreviews tallied solid late-pace figure in only dirt start and makes second start since eight-month absence; primed for breakthrough. Bogulator logged rapid final fraction when second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Devine Union owns fast figures but consistently disappoints at short odds; you’ve been warned. Total Control has finished second in last two starts; must be considered.