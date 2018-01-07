TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 15° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 15° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: ADMIRAL BLUE (8)

Best value: MADDIZASKAR (5)

FIRST: Roaming Union is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be set for best in third start of form cycle. Holland Park was a clear-cut second when odds-on in debut; logical. Power Boss has yet to take a backward step on the numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Glennwood is working with a purpose for first start since November; call based on price. Monteleone is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Panama Ed was a determined maiden winner in last; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Frost Wise tallied swift late-pace figure when a 16-length winner in last; rates close call. Frostie Anne has won four of last six and now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very dangerous. Frosty Margarita has never been off the board in four starts on Big A’s main track.

FOURTH: Stan the Man was a fast-figured second in last and should have more to give in third start since layoff. Anchor compiled an eye-catching work tab for debut; could be the goods. Preservationist has failed as the favorite in both starts; strike three?

FIFTH: Maddizaskar regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; bounces back today. Perina’s Pride tallied swift pace and final figures in last and now makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; very dangerous. Familyofroses owns fast back numbers; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.

SIXTH: Tale of Mist wheels back in a hurry for new connections after failing to get the job done when 50 cents on the dollar Dec. 29; recoups losses. Northern owns speed and fast numbers but distance could be beyond scope; vulnerable favorite? Asphalt Paving was a strong third after stumbling at the start last time; must consider.

SEVENTH: Mighty Zealous was a clear-cut winner in last and owns faster back figures; more to come. We Did is fresh and packs potent kick on “A” game; worth long look. D’funnything is speedy and gets top-notch, front-end rider; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Admiral Blue compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since April; primed and ready. Polar Jet has won two straight for the white-hot Linda Rice stable; very dangerous. Tommy T logged two swift workouts since determined maiden win last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Reign Charger tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure after poor start in debut; rider upgrade seals the deal. Accumulator cuts back and distance and drops after displaying improved speed in last; big-time threat. Warrior Rose ships in for debut for potent Philly-based trainer; follow the money. Whyamisolucky was second in last start; logical player.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Nets decimated by injuries, but playing with toughness
Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets checks on Already ailing, Carroll injures knee
Kyrie Irving of the Celtics puts up a Nets battle but lose a close one to Celtics
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives into the SBU secures win on Sturdivant trey, Yeboah steal
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks reacts after Knicks to face Smith, point guard they could have drafted