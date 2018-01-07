Best bet: ADMIRAL BLUE (8)

Best value: MADDIZASKAR (5)

FIRST: Roaming Union is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be set for best in third start of form cycle. Holland Park was a clear-cut second when odds-on in debut; logical. Power Boss has yet to take a backward step on the numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Glennwood is working with a purpose for first start since November; call based on price. Monteleone is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Panama Ed was a determined maiden winner in last; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Frost Wise tallied swift late-pace figure when a 16-length winner in last; rates close call. Frostie Anne has won four of last six and now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very dangerous. Frosty Margarita has never been off the board in four starts on Big A’s main track.

FOURTH: Stan the Man was a fast-figured second in last and should have more to give in third start since layoff. Anchor compiled an eye-catching work tab for debut; could be the goods. Preservationist has failed as the favorite in both starts; strike three?

FIFTH: Maddizaskar regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; bounces back today. Perina’s Pride tallied swift pace and final figures in last and now makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; very dangerous. Familyofroses owns fast back numbers; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.

SIXTH: Tale of Mist wheels back in a hurry for new connections after failing to get the job done when 50 cents on the dollar Dec. 29; recoups losses. Northern owns speed and fast numbers but distance could be beyond scope; vulnerable favorite? Asphalt Paving was a strong third after stumbling at the start last time; must consider.

SEVENTH: Mighty Zealous was a clear-cut winner in last and owns faster back figures; more to come. We Did is fresh and packs potent kick on “A” game; worth long look. D’funnything is speedy and gets top-notch, front-end rider; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Admiral Blue compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since April; primed and ready. Polar Jet has won two straight for the white-hot Linda Rice stable; very dangerous. Tommy T logged two swift workouts since determined maiden win last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Reign Charger tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure after poor start in debut; rider upgrade seals the deal. Accumulator cuts back and distance and drops after displaying improved speed in last; big-time threat. Warrior Rose ships in for debut for potent Philly-based trainer; follow the money. Whyamisolucky was second in last start; logical player.