Best bet: THREE GOALS (9)

Best value: ANYTHING PAZIBLE (6)

FIRST: Lonely Weekend was a clear-cut second in last and fired 5-furlong bullet last week. Holland Park was second throughout when odds-on in debut; be no surprise. Roaming Union is riding a forward line on the numbers and has benefit of rail; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Fratello Del Nord was a fast-figured second in last and should have more to give in third start of form cycle. Sol the Freud owns fast late-pace figures and was a game second in last; very playable. Bluegrass Prevails was a strong second in last and a winner two starts back; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Frost Wise is speedy, rested and has top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Frostie Anne also is fleet-footed and has won four of last six starts; very dangerous. Frosty Margarita has worked three times since last start and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

FOURTH: Forever Dreams runs late and should be aided by additional quarter mile. Lady Vicki was a useful third when facing 11 rivals in debut; dangerous. Anne’s Song adds blinkers and could be sitting on wake-up at fat ticket.

FIFTH: Big Guy Ian is quick from the gate and drops to lifetime low; takes this if all is well. Saratoga Heater owns fast late-pace figures and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Risk Management owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SIXTH: Anything Pazible makes first start since gelded and logged two, tight workouts this month; primed and ready. Gio d’Oro was an ultragame second in last and has hit the board in all three starts; logical, short-priced player. Mr. President compiled five sharp works for first start since 53-day freshener; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Looking Ready is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; speed of the speed. Lover’s Leap packs solid late kick and could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Flash Drive drew off to visually and numerically impressive maiden score last time; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Becker’s Galaxy consistently delivers strong efforts and is training with a purpose for first start in 50 days; rates close call. Charming Indy was riding a three-race winning streak before losing rider out of the gate last time; very dangerous. Iron Power hails from low-profile but more than capable stable; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Three Goals displayed improved late kick in last after showing newfound speed in prior; more to give. Big Thicket, a fast-figured fourth in last, makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very playable. This Cat Can Fly makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Good Old Boy also drops in maiden selling ranks and makes first main-track start; must consider.