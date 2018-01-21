TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 25

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: GORELLI (5)

Best value: ANDESINE (8)

FIRST: Tribecca projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aboard. Hembree also is fleet-footed and consistently logs fast figures; very dangerous. Bobby on Fleek has worked well since drawing off by nearly five lengths to win last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Bon Heir makes first start since claimed by white-hot Linda Rice barn; top effort predicted. Flick of an Eye could play out as the controlling speed with hustling tactics from the rail; very playable. Thirstforthecup takes precipitous plunge in price; fire sale?

THIRD: Hail drew off to strong maiden score at mile in last and should be aided by additional furlong. Midnight Disguise was a clear-cut second in last and has the benefit of the rail at two turns; very dangerous. Oldfashioned Style regressed in last after solid placing in prior; 3-furlong bullet last week adds to appeal.

FOURTH: Ouro Verde adds blinkers and could secure unchallenged lead at generous ticket. Free Kitty owns four seconds from eight starts; disappoints again? Lemondrop Lollipop could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Gorelli exits determined win in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Blame Us All cuts back to distance of only lifetime win; very dangerous. Indian Soldier logged four tightly grouped works for first start since seven-week freshener; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Burak makes first dirt start and first start with maiden-claiming tag; throw deep in weak field. Timeless Beauty has finished second in last two outings; continues trend? Lady by Choice is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Shalako compiled solid work slate for return to main track and class drop; call in contentious field. Mills was a clear-cut winner in last at Parx and owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A; very interesting. Altar Boy gets confident price hike in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Andesine drew clear to a more than 8-length score in last and should have more to give in first start since claimed by Chris Englehart. Same Kinda Crazy, another impressive last-race winner, has trained sharply in the interim; very playable. Lady Bergen has won two in a row and could play out as the main speed on the fence; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Madeline’s Hope runs late and stretch to 7 furlongs should play to strength. Bayshore Beauty has worked three times for first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. She’s Cookin is fleet-footed, adds blinkers and drops; dangerous. Bank Elaboration’s speed gives her a puncher’s chance at a big ticket.

