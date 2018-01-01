TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 10° Good Evening
Few Clouds 10° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 4

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: DIG THAT MINE (6)

Best value: A DIXIE TWISTER (5)

FIRST: Champagne Ruby drops after earning improved pace figure in last; call in weak opener. Bamboo Stick gets price hike after front-running win in last; dangerous. Exchanging Secrets owns fast numbers on best efforts; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Tanzania Road made a seven-wide move when a clear-cut third in last; more to give. Bogulator is 0-for-12 but owns field’s fastest figures on best efforts; mixed message. Aoife is fresh and hails from streaking Tom Albertrani barn; worth long look.

THIRD: Josephine’s Moment is speedy, gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; set for best. Dean’s Ticket owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A’s main track; dangerous. Marnesia Big Girl regressed in last start after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Solitary Gem adds blinkers after much-improved third in last; more to come. Burak moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Lady by Choice makes third start since seven-week layoff; don’t dismiss.

FIFTH: A Dixie Twister owns fast dirt numbers and is training with a purpose for return to main track; call based on price potential. Leah’s Dream moves to next condition after front-end victory in last; very playable. Spinyatta makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez; must be considered.

SIXTH: Dig That Mine tallied determined, front-end score in first start on Big A loam; keeps on giving. Morning Breez has trained swiftly since fast-figured third in NY-bred stake last time; very dangerous. Looking Ready is fleet-footed and training with a purpose; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Charming Indy was riding a three-race winning streak before losing rider in last start; gets back on track today. Chilly Bon Bon was speed sharpened in first start since two-month layoff last out; tighter today. Becker’s Galaxy drops and owns fast figures on “A” game; more than enough on best.

EIGHTH: Gobi tallied fast late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; more to give. Dune Buggy, a 12-length winner in last start, hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; very playable. Christmas Sky has won two in a row and now makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; right in the thick of this. Hexameter compiled strong work slate for first start since August; must be factored into the mix.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets coach Todd Bowles wants his players to Bowles tells Jets there will be no more excuses
Giants rookie quarterback Davis Webb hands off Glauber: Webb believes he has future with Giants
Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning and Davis Webb run No guarantees for Eli, who hopes to be back with Giants
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis dunks over Pelicans forward Porzingis takes control late for Knicks
Sources say Jets offensive coordinator John Morton is Jets aware Raiders could want Morton
Nets center Jahlil Okafor warms up before a Okafor expected to play Wednesday against T-Wolves