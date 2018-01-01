Best bet: DIG THAT MINE (6)

Best value: A DIXIE TWISTER (5)

FIRST: Champagne Ruby drops after earning improved pace figure in last; call in weak opener. Bamboo Stick gets price hike after front-running win in last; dangerous. Exchanging Secrets owns fast numbers on best efforts; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Tanzania Road made a seven-wide move when a clear-cut third in last; more to give. Bogulator is 0-for-12 but owns field’s fastest figures on best efforts; mixed message. Aoife is fresh and hails from streaking Tom Albertrani barn; worth long look.

THIRD: Josephine’s Moment is speedy, gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; set for best. Dean’s Ticket owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A’s main track; dangerous. Marnesia Big Girl regressed in last start after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Solitary Gem adds blinkers after much-improved third in last; more to come. Burak moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Lady by Choice makes third start since seven-week layoff; don’t dismiss.

FIFTH: A Dixie Twister owns fast dirt numbers and is training with a purpose for return to main track; call based on price potential. Leah’s Dream moves to next condition after front-end victory in last; very playable. Spinyatta makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez; must be considered.

SIXTH: Dig That Mine tallied determined, front-end score in first start on Big A loam; keeps on giving. Morning Breez has trained swiftly since fast-figured third in NY-bred stake last time; very dangerous. Looking Ready is fleet-footed and training with a purpose; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Charming Indy was riding a three-race winning streak before losing rider in last start; gets back on track today. Chilly Bon Bon was speed sharpened in first start since two-month layoff last out; tighter today. Becker’s Galaxy drops and owns fast figures on “A” game; more than enough on best.

EIGHTH: Gobi tallied fast late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; more to give. Dune Buggy, a 12-length winner in last start, hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; very playable. Christmas Sky has won two in a row and now makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; right in the thick of this. Hexameter compiled strong work slate for first start since August; must be factored into the mix.