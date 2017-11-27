Best bet: STAN THE MAN (3)

Best value: POWER OF ATTORNEY (6)

FIRST: Driven by Thunder is speedy and could play out as the quickest of the quick with aggressive ride. Caniform owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Buddy Anthony will need to be hustled from gate to hold his inside spot; demand value.

SECOND: Gold Old Boy was dueled into defeat last; wire to wire with softer setup. Throw the Deuce took advantage of pace dynamics and inside trip when besting top selection by nearly two lengths last time; vulnerable favorite? Lem Me Tel Ya fired 5-furlong bullet for debut; could be the goods.

THIRD: Stan the Man has worked two times since change-of-pace third in last; more to come. Switzerland has been training swiftly but has burned more money than the U.S. Mint; you’ve been warned. Teak compiled strong work slate for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Spring Emperor tallied swift late-pace and final figures when winning most recent dirt start; call based on price potential. City Traveler is speedy, drops and moves to dirt; demand value. Bunyaan is competitive on best efforts.

FIFTH: Frost Wise is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Might Be has logged fast-figured efforts in last two starts; bounces today at short ticket? Moondance notched maiden win in first start on Big A loam; must consider.

SIXTH: Power of Attorney switches to grass after pop and stop in debut; five tight works in the interim seals the deal. Wicked Trick was victimized by wide trip in last; very dangerous. Collective Effort was a willing second to a clear-cut winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Sol the Freud notched swift final fraction when a much-improved third in last; more to give. Global Positioning is riding a two-race win streak; logical, short-priced threat. Foreset is quick from gate but will need aggressive handling in speed-laden field.

EIGHTH: Lamontagne was a hard-charging second in last and should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. True Charm nearly went wire to wire on closer’s biased surface last time; very interesting. Annie Rocks is training sharply for first start in 63 days; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Herecomesyourman tallied improved late-pace figure when second in last; now or never. First Degree Burn was a clear-cut second in lone grass start; dangerous from the fence. Cookie Crisp is another that was second in most recent start; be no surprise. Harlan’s Hunch owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.