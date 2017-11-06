This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 9

By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: ISOTOPE (5)

Best value: PARADE (8)

FIRST: Northern Grey projects as the controlling speed on the rail with aggressive ride. Competitiveness was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Son of Mine could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Vagabond compiled tight work tab since key-race victory on Sept. 9; more to come. Dream Awhile gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; need more? Create a Dream, also from the Brown barn, can easily take this on “A” effort.

THIRD: Burkey’s Babe adds blinkers and could play out as the main speed with proper handling. Moondance was a fast-figured second; be no surprise. Sugarille has failed as the favorite in last two starts; strike three?

FOURTH: Summer Mischief should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Charge Latouche logged six tightly grouped works for first start in 70 days; very interesting. Dwizard is fleet-footed and adds blinkers for first grass start; must consider.

FIFTH: Isotope notched swift late-pace figure when a convincing winner in last; pairs up. Arewehavingfunyet is razor-sharp and cuts back to more appropriate distance; very dangerous. Short Kakes is holding career-best form; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Bootlegger tallied swift internal numbers when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; call based on price potential. Any Questions wheels back in a hurry after determined win Friday; any questions? Astounding owns fast late-pace and final figures; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Cody’s Notes overcame slow splits en route to strong score last time; more in the tank. Sicilia Mike was vanned off after breakthrough maiden win Sept. 20; mixed message. Bourbon Empire packs potent kick on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Parade logged rapid final fraction when a visually impressive winner last out; more to give. Divine Miss Grey returns to dirt and has won three of last four main-track starts; very dangerous. Frank’s Folly owns speed, fast figures and needed last; worth long look.

NINTH: Herecomesyourman tallied improved late-pace figure when second in last; gets nod if able to escape AE list. Alpha Team is improving and makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; very playable. Wingman was a game, fast-figured second in last; could easily take this. Harlan’s Hunch owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

Steve
By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Yankees GM Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session with manager Lennon: Girardi, Cashman on different sides
Head coach Ben McAdoo of the Giants reacts Glauber: Humiliating rout will have consequences
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson introduces Mickey Callaway Mets’ budget may restrict free-agent options
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy of the Nets react after Hollis-Jefferson emerging as Nets leader
Hofstra celebrates its victory over Northeastern in the Hofstra, SBU get NCAA women’s soccer matchups
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley celebrates his touchdown Kerley suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy