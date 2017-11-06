Best bet: ISOTOPE (5)

Best value: PARADE (8)

FIRST: Northern Grey projects as the controlling speed on the rail with aggressive ride. Competitiveness was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Son of Mine could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Vagabond compiled tight work tab since key-race victory on Sept. 9; more to come. Dream Awhile gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; need more? Create a Dream, also from the Brown barn, can easily take this on “A” effort.

THIRD: Burkey’s Babe adds blinkers and could play out as the main speed with proper handling. Moondance was a fast-figured second; be no surprise. Sugarille has failed as the favorite in last two starts; strike three?

FOURTH: Summer Mischief should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Charge Latouche logged six tightly grouped works for first start in 70 days; very interesting. Dwizard is fleet-footed and adds blinkers for first grass start; must consider.

FIFTH: Isotope notched swift late-pace figure when a convincing winner in last; pairs up. Arewehavingfunyet is razor-sharp and cuts back to more appropriate distance; very dangerous. Short Kakes is holding career-best form; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Bootlegger tallied swift internal numbers when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; call based on price potential. Any Questions wheels back in a hurry after determined win Friday; any questions? Astounding owns fast late-pace and final figures; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Cody’s Notes overcame slow splits en route to strong score last time; more in the tank. Sicilia Mike was vanned off after breakthrough maiden win Sept. 20; mixed message. Bourbon Empire packs potent kick on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Parade logged rapid final fraction when a visually impressive winner last out; more to give. Divine Miss Grey returns to dirt and has won three of last four main-track starts; very dangerous. Frank’s Folly owns speed, fast figures and needed last; worth long look.

NINTH: Herecomesyourman tallied improved late-pace figure when second in last; gets nod if able to escape AE list. Alpha Team is improving and makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; very playable. Wingman was a game, fast-figured second in last; could easily take this. Harlan’s Hunch owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.