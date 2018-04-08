Best bet: TIZ SUPER (9)

Best value: PEACE OPPORTUNITY (5)

FIRST: Pirate’s Treasure owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; 5-furlong bullet March 30 seals the deal. Full of Hope owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Roller Rolls On logged series of one-mile workouts for debut; very interesting.

SECOND: Casigordo returns to Big A after decisive win March 31 at Parx; pairs up. Afleet Martini drops and cuts back to sprint; very playable. No Hiding Place is speedy and could prove tough on soft lead. Dr Luber’s Kiss also has speed and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; worth a look.

THIRD: Forge has trained strongly since fast-figured, 9-length win Jan. 20; keeps on giving. Jewel Can Disco is fleet-footed and also won last start; very dangerous. Gorgeous Charli also is quick from gate and is working sharply; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Fleet Irish tallied swift late-pace figures in last two starts at a mile and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Hembree is fresh and owns a win, five seconds and two thirds from last eight starts; ultraconsistent. Benefactor ships in from Kentucky for Mike Maker after logging four tight works since last start; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Peace Opportunity moves to grass after logging solid final fraction when second in debut; surface switch plays to strength. Misericordia owns fast turf numbers and is training with a purpose for Alan Goldberg; big-time threat. My Bronx Tail is speedy, rested and working consistently; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Questeq is quick from the gate and projects as the speed of the speed in bulky field. Emiliana’s Hope runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Talkin Til Midnight has been on the bench since finishing second on the Big A grass Nov. 26; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Ready to Escape was a fast-figured third in debut; experience is a key in field jammed with newcomers. A True Giant makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez and is from a dam that has produced a stakes winner; could be the goods. Everyonelovesjames debuts for Linda Rice; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Monster Bea was a strong second in lone start on Big A sod and has the benefit of the rail today. Voodoo Song is speedy and 1-for-1 on Aqueduct grass; very dangerous. Ticonderoga is training swiftly for first start since October for Chad Brown; need more?

NINTH: Tiz Super regressed in last start after fast-figured, front-end score in prior; rebounds. Satin Sheets tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; dangerous. Curiousncuriouser drops and owns competitive numbers on “A” efforts; must consider. Asian’s Way took backward step in last after game placing two races back; don’t ignore.