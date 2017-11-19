Best bet: GLOSSY (4)

Best value: STREET REVIEW (7)

FIRST: Lewis Vale is speedy and projects as the controlling front-runner in first start since claimed by David Jacobson. Souperfast bested top selection by a nose when winning Oct. 13; very dangerous. Tiznoble exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front; don’t dismiss.

SECOND: Derval regressed in last after a series of solid efforts; rebounds in weak maiden field. Seam is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Ouro Verde is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Littlemissbusiness fired half-mile bullet since tough-trip third in last; forward move predicted. Friend of Liberty is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; dangerous. Royal Inheritance is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Glossy was a much-improved fourth in last and should be set for best in third lifetime start. Tap Tap Taparoo bested top selection by nearly three lengths when second in debut; regresses today? Nevisian Spirit debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FIFTH: Scarf It Down was an ultra-game second in last and owns faster back numbers. Shadow Rider always runs well but seems to prefer minor awards; you’ve been warned. Nutzforboltz drops and returns to dirt; worth long look.

SIXTH: Saratoga Treasure runs late and should be aided by today’s added ground. English Soul gained brief lead at the quarter pole when facing tougher last time; very playable. Pauseforthecause owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

SEVENTH: Street Review is riding an improving line on the numbers and stretchout to a mile should play to strength. Shidoshi owns speed and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. One More Round was eased Aug. 31 but logs swift numbers on best efforts; dangerous if all is well.

EIGHTH: Shahroze overcame slow splits to win stateside debut; first-time Lasix seals the deal. Astounding makes quick return after visually impressive win Nov. 9; very dangerous. Bow Tie Affair was pace and trip compromised last out; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Luzinski is training with a purpose for return from 216-day layoff; swing for the fences in wide-open nightcap. Givetheman a Cigar lost a head bob for the win on dirt last time; dangerous. Grand Valour makes third start of form cycle and first grass outing with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. Run for Boston was a rough-trip third in last; right in the thick of this.