This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Wednesday, Nov. 8

By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: BAREEQA (8)

Best value: SPRING ON CURLIN (4)

FIRST: Quai Voltaire is riding a forward line on the numbers and should pack enhanced late kick with slight cutback in distance. I Miss My Father has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues to disappoint? Light the Vow could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Palladian Bridge is riding a two-race winning streak and owns fast back numbers; gets hat trick. Special Dividend drops and makes peak start of form cycle; very dangerous. Frostie Anne regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Christmas Sky was a tough-trip second in last; rates call based on price potential. Seam bested top selection by more than two lengths when second on Sept. 28; big-time threat. Sunday Gravy compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since July; worth long look.

FOURTH: Spring On Curlin owns solid final fractions and logged three tight works for first start since 45-day freshener; rates close call. Kulin Rock tallied improved late-pace figure in last; more to give. Peace Speaker is speedy and training sharply; very playable.

FIFTH: Gobi was compromised by wide trips in last two starts and is 1-for-1 on Big A main track. Frost Wise is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Connie A was a determined maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ninetyeighttwo popped and stopped in debut and has trained with a purpose in the interim; improvement predicted. Triangulate makes first dirt start and first outing with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Swiping Dan should be aided by cutback to sprint; must consider.

SEVENTH: Avery Maeve raced wide when a clear-cut third in last; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Sister Sophia tallied top pace and final figures when winning last at Saratoga; very playable. Bigkat and Camille was a hard-charging second in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Bareeqa owns a late-running style that should be well served in contentious field. Miss Aja Brown is fresh and can win from on or off the pace; very interesting. Wake Island was a front-running maiden winner in last; must respect.

NINTH: Gold Lace has won three of last four starts and could get overlooked in the wagering in wide-open nightcap. Same Kinda Crazy makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rod riguez; very playable. Kat O Mine tallied rapid internal and final numbers when breaking maiden last time; must consider. Might Be moves to turf with fast dirt numbers; demand value.

Steve
By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Yankees GM Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session with manager Lennon: Girardi, Cashman on different sides
Head coach Ben McAdoo of the Giants reacts Glauber: Humiliating rout will have consequences
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson introduces Mickey Callaway Mets’ budget may restrict free-agent options
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy of the Nets react after Hollis-Jefferson emerging as Nets leader
Hofstra celebrates its victory over Northeastern in the Hofstra, SBU get NCAA women’s soccer matchups
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley celebrates his touchdown Kerley suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy