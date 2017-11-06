Best bet: BAREEQA (8)

Best value: SPRING ON CURLIN (4)

FIRST: Quai Voltaire is riding a forward line on the numbers and should pack enhanced late kick with slight cutback in distance. I Miss My Father has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues to disappoint? Light the Vow could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Palladian Bridge is riding a two-race winning streak and owns fast back numbers; gets hat trick. Special Dividend drops and makes peak start of form cycle; very dangerous. Frostie Anne regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Christmas Sky was a tough-trip second in last; rates call based on price potential. Seam bested top selection by more than two lengths when second on Sept. 28; big-time threat. Sunday Gravy compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since July; worth long look.

FOURTH: Spring On Curlin owns solid final fractions and logged three tight works for first start since 45-day freshener; rates close call. Kulin Rock tallied improved late-pace figure in last; more to give. Peace Speaker is speedy and training sharply; very playable.

FIFTH: Gobi was compromised by wide trips in last two starts and is 1-for-1 on Big A main track. Frost Wise is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Connie A was a determined maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ninetyeighttwo popped and stopped in debut and has trained with a purpose in the interim; improvement predicted. Triangulate makes first dirt start and first outing with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Swiping Dan should be aided by cutback to sprint; must consider.

SEVENTH: Avery Maeve raced wide when a clear-cut third in last; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Sister Sophia tallied top pace and final figures when winning last at Saratoga; very playable. Bigkat and Camille was a hard-charging second in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Bareeqa owns a late-running style that should be well served in contentious field. Miss Aja Brown is fresh and can win from on or off the pace; very interesting. Wake Island was a front-running maiden winner in last; must respect.

NINTH: Gold Lace has won three of last four starts and could get overlooked in the wagering in wide-open nightcap. Same Kinda Crazy makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rod riguez; very playable. Kat O Mine tallied rapid internal and final numbers when breaking maiden last time; must consider. Might Be moves to turf with fast dirt numbers; demand value.