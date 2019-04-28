Best bet: MISS MYSTIQUE (7)

Best value: HAVE ANOTHER (6)

FIRST: Miss You Blues was claimed for $50G from heavily bet debut; three works in the interim is the clincher. We Are Family is speedy and needed last; very dangerous. Mo Moxie owns three seconds and a third from last four starts; minor award again?

SECOND: Slimey was pace and position compromised when sixth on Laurel grass last time; owns faster back numbers. Tiz R Bella compiled tight work tab for first start since October; very playable. Fairy Link logged only win on Belmont turf; very interesting.

THIRD: Cousin Pete makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection's strength. Labeq drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Bronxville has worked three times since second to a much-the-best winner in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Gattino Marrone projects as the main speed in turf debut for Rudy Rodriguez; demand value in wide-open turf dash. Chillinwithfriends, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, also moves to grass and makes second start since eight-month layoff; worth long look. My First Gal has finished second in last four starts; continues trend?

FIFTH: Who's Driving is fresh and could secure stalker's seat in competitive group. Shock Therapy packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Jack Bo could get the early jump from cozy, outside seat; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Have Another returns to dirt and logged best numbers on Belmont loam; call based on price. American Power wheels back in a hurry after second to a runaway winner this past Saturday; race over track is big. Achilles Warrior was a very game second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Miss Mystique notched eye-catching work slate for first start since December; primed and ready. Enthusiastic Gal also is training strongly for return and is 3-for-3 on Belmont sod; very dangerous. Jimi Bags was a change-of-pace second in last; big-time player.

EIGHTH: Tour de Force owns speed and should capitalize on soft lead at marathon distance. Marconi tallied fast late-pace figure when winning Skip Away Stakes at Gulfstream last out; could easily pair up scores. Rocketry failed to fire as the favorite when a dull fifth behind second pick last time; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Vinda Machine owns a running style that should play well with move to grass. Slamin Sami Brown compiled sharp work slate for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; could be the goods. Andretta needed last and gets class relief; be no surprise. Kathy's Cause was a hard-fought third when favored in last; regresses at short ticket Friday?