Best bet: GOLDEN ORB (8)

Best value: SHE’S DELIGHTFUL (2)

FIRST: Brittas Bay displays work tab that culminated with half-mile bullet; forward move predicted in second start. Dizzy was a late-running third in debut; dangerous. Bonita Bay debuts for Brian Lynch; follow the money.

SECOND: She’s Delightful returns to dirt after speed sharpener on turf last time; rates close call. Special Relativity makes first start for Robertino Diodoro after fast-figured win at Churchill Downs last out; very playable. Leah’s Dream is fleet-footed and can prove very tough to collar on a soft lead.

THIRD: Raging Bull tallied swift late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; takes another. Up the Ante owns speed and fast numbers; dangerous. Sea Foam logged three tightly grouped workouts since fourth in last start; improvement expected.

FOURTH: Burkie is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; breakthrough on tap in third start of form cycle. Barefoot Angel runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Merger of Banks is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all 13 starts; handle with care at short odds.

FIFTH: Hardly Mate drops after being pace- and trip-compromised in last. Lady Love compiled tightly grouped work tab for first start since April; dangerous. Moment of Triumph is speedy and could play out as the dominant front-runner.

SIXTH: Markitoff was victimized by soft flow when a game second in last; faster back figures is the clincher. Focus Group has trained with a purpose since hard-charging win on Keeneland grass in April; must consider. Patterson Cross is rested and owns very fast numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Runaway Lute logged career-best pace figure in last and should have more to give in second start since seven-month absence. Riff Raff owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if front-end meltdown comes to pass. Mr. Buff drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; very playable.

EIGHTH: Golden Orb was compromised by very soft flow when a better-than-it-looks sixth in Monmouth stakes last time; improvement predicted. Fairy Link did the heavy lifting up front when a solid third at this level in last; price will be tempting. Data Dependent owns a win, a second and a third in three starts on Belmont grass; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Lune Lake notched swift workout slate for first start in 123 days; fires big off the bench. Caitriona displayed improved kick in last; worth long look. Nazay chased very fast fractions and faded in last; dangerous with slower splits. That’snothername gets blinkers and Lasix after late-running fifth in debut; very interesting.