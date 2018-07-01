Best bet: ELIOS MILOS (7)

Best value: IMMUNITY (5)

FIRST: She Will Rock fired swift 5-furlong work for first start since debut May 18; experience is a key in a field of mostly newcomers. Sue’s Fortune is training sharply for first start; stay tuned to the tote. Itsakeyper is another firster with solid work tab; follow the money.

SECOND: Awesome Quick adds blinkers, gets rider upgrade and projects as the main speed. A Dixie Twister owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. She’s So Fine logged two swift workouts since claimed June 3; very interesting.

THIRD: Dustin’s Comet moves to dirt after displaying improved speed in last; move to come. Mad Munnys also is fleet-footed and is training with a purpose for first start since October; worth long look. Giant Rubies is favorably posted outside in compact field; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Into the Breach makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast late-pace figures on best effort. Midnight Tea Time took backward step in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Mathematician has finished third five straight times; continues trend?

FIFTH: Immunity was pace- and trip-compromised when a better-than-it-looks sixth in last; call based on price potential. Tricked Up drops, makes first start since gelded and owns fast numbers on “A” game; very dangerous. Glennrichment was a fast-figured third in lone start on Belmont grass; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Zap Daddy tallied improved late-pace figure in last and should be primed for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Have At It logged two 5-furlong workouts since non-stressful prep off the bench June 8; very playable. Morrison is swift from the gate and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Elios Milos has trained sharply since notching rapid final fraction when a determined winner in debut; pairs up. New York Hero owns fast numbers and is working consistently for first start since February; 1-for-1 at Belmont Park. Proletariat has finished third in three of last four starts; prefers lesser spoils?

EIGHTH: Get Jets is training swiftly for first start since November and owns three wins and two seconds on Belmont sod; ready off the bench. Blacktype owns a stalker’s style and could be ideally placed in competitive group; worth long look. Abiding Star exits sprint last time and might get the early jump at longer trip; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Blinded Vision is quick from the gate and could capitalize on soft field in weak nightcap. Flipped earned improved late-pace and final figures when breaking maiden in last; developing and dangerous. Lake Party regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Wushu Warrior fired 3-furlong bullet drill since last start; right in the thick of this.