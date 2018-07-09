Best bet: TAMMANY GIANT (9)

Best value: SMART AND SASSY (4)

FIRST: Daria’s Angel moves to next condition after handy win June 20; more to give. Paula’s Pistol is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; dangerous. Caoimhe regressed in last after running two solid efforts in a row; rebound potential.

SECOND: Kreesie logged solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Baby Boss is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Eloweasel is riding a forward line on the numbers; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Stay Fond is rested, packs strong kick on best efforts and was a winner after layoff this past winter; history repeats. My Won Love consistently delivers solid efforts; logical, short-priced player. Just Got Out drops and owns fast back figures; must consider.

FOURTH: Smart and Sassy displayed improved speed in last and now makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Silveratta Road also drops into maiden claimer and should move forward in second start since two-month layoff; very interesting. Single Mission gets added ground after late-running third in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Francis Freud made mild rally in last and should be sitting on breakthrough in fourth start of form cycle. Canarsie Kid is fleet-footed and looms a big-time, wire-to-wire threat. Mission Command gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rappel was a non-stressful fifth in first start since six-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Bootlegger drops and gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs; very dangerous. Charnley River has trained swiftly since claimed by capable barn (Robert Falcone Jr.) on May 26; could easily take this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Dreams Are Pazible raced wide versus tougher field last time; improvement expected at playable price. Wantagh Queen made sustained rally when a clear-cut winner in last at Monmouth; dangerous. Orchid Party was compromised by slow start in same last race as top selection; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Twisted Tom compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since October for Chad Brown; any questions? Pat On the Back has never been off the board in six starts on Belmont turf; must consider. Wine Not wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut placing this past Saturday; very interesting.

NINTH: Tammany Giant fired half-mile drill since better-than-it-looks fourth in last; career-best predicted. Scatsuku took backward step in last after fast-figured fifth in prior; bounce-back threat. Pequeno Grande makes quick return after tough-trip eighth this past Saturday; improvement expected. Rough Justice is lightly raced and improving; worth long look. Nuclear Code is fleet-footed and must be given a puncher’s chance at fat ticket.