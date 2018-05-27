Best bet: PLATINUM NUGGET (9)

Best value: BARTLETTS MARK (1)

FIRST: Bartletts Mark is riding an improving pattern on pace and final figures; career-best predicted. C K Dexter Haven owns fast numbers but has consistently failed as the favorite: vulnerable again? Street Cat Sam made forward move in last; worth long look at long price.

SECOND: Le General compiled tight work tab for debut for Michelle Nevin; best guess in field of newcomers. Tales of Chaucer is from a mare that has thrown three juvenile winners; very interesting. Durkin’s Call concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Neoclassic tallied solid final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. King of New York was just a length behind top selection May 6 and fired half-mile work in the interim; could easily close the gap. War Bond takes precipitous price plunge after subpar effort in last; dangerous if all is well.

FOURTH: Full of Mine makes quick return after displaying improved speed May 20; call based on price potential. Proud Zip drops one level after front-running third in last; dangerous. Blame Us All makes first start since claimed and owns swift back numbers; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Touch of Bling projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Spellker packs potent kick on best and will be in the catbird seat if top selection gets dueled into submission. Tillie’s Lily has been idle since October but has yet to taste defeat in three starts; underlay potential.

SIXTH: Jo’s Bold Cat tallied improved final fraction when a game second in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Rockin Jo is speedy, drops and logged three tight works since last start; very playable. Souper Platinum closes in sprints and could be aided by today’s added ground. Diplodocus makes third start of form cycle for Brad Cox barn; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Splashtastic drops, is training sharply and owns rapid late-pace figures on best efforts; return to Belmont seals the deal. Sir Ballantine has trained swiftly since winning second straight on April 14; big-time threat. Driven to Compete is fleet-footed and owns fast figures on “A” efforts; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Conquest Tizfire has fired two bullet drills since determined, front-end placing in last start; more to give. First Appeal notched third win on Belmont sod when a hard-charging victor in last; very dangerous. Stormy’s Song was a tough-trip fourth in lone grass start; very interesting.

NINTH: Platinum Nugget tallied better-than-it-looks late-pace figure when a tough-trip fifth in turf debut; improvement predicted. Space Captain is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Michelle Nevin; very dangerous if able to escape AE list. Joe’s Smokin Gun endured rough journey when a two-move sixth in last start; worth long look. Fleet Admiral needed last and could make big-time forward move at big-time price.