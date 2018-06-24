Best bet: SPECIAL TRIP (8)

Best value: HARDLY MATE (5)

FIRST: Ribbonite makes quick return after front-running score June 20; pairs up. Asian’s Way was a strong second in last and owns faster back figures; dangerous. Jump for Joy is a last-race winner that could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; big-time player.

SECOND: Truly Courageous displayed improved early foot last time and projects as the dominant speed Thursday. Catania Rose could be heard from late if pace meltdown ensues. Galway Girl wheels back in a hurry after finishing 10th in 12-horse field on Friday; improvement predicted.

THIRD: Luz Mimi logged fast late-pace figure when a winner on May 11; close call in small but competitive field. Yorkiepoo Princess owns fast figures and is training with a purpose for first start since September; dangerous. Your Love is another that’s working sharply for first start since last fall; 3-for-3 at Belmont.

FOURTH: Hot Mesa adds blinkers and makes first start since gelded for Rudy Rodriguez; tight work tab seals the deal. The Chamo drops to lifetime low after solid third in last; very playable. Huracan made sustained late run when second at 39-1 in last; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Hardly Mate was compromised by soft flow when facing pricier last time; class drop is the clincher. Enthusiastic Gal is fresh and packs solid late kick on best efforts. English Dancer is 1-for-1 on Belmont grass; don’t overlook.

SIXTH: Remarqued owns fast late-pace figures and compiled tight work tab for first start since November; call based on price potential. Conquest Tizfire is fleet-footed and holds razor-sharp current form; very dangerous. First Appeal regressed in last after game victory two back; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Greatreviews fired crisp half-mile work since winning second in a row last out; more to come. Cozzy Spring is speedy and owns fast figures; big-time front-running threat. Clairvoyant Lady gets confident price hike in first start since claimed by John Toscano; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Special Trip makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and could be ideally placed in the stalker’s seat in field that’s top heavy with speed. Supercommittee is improving and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Free Kitty faces proper gender after chasing fast fractions and fading when up against male runners last time; very interesting. Darling of the Spa debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.