Best bet: ANNIE ROCKS (8)

Best value: CARRERA CAT (4)

FIRST: All Right With Me gets Lasix after speed and fade in debut; call in six-horse field with four newcomers. Ok Honey compiled tight work tab at Monmouth Park base; follow the money. Caralicious noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; very interesting.

SECOND: Mohican gets favorable cutback to sprint after displaying newfound speed in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Fortythreeoeight N runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. No Regrets is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; front-running threat.

THIRD: Doyouknowsomething has worked three times since wire-to-wire score May 18; more to come. Uncle Sigh owns stalker’s style and is favorably posted outside in compact group. Realm earned solid pace and final figures when a strong third in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Carrera Cat exits useful prep in first start since nine-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Lulu’s Pom Pom could play out as the main speed in field that’s light on front-runners. Mama Mary was an even third when favored in debut; must consider.

FIFTH: Divine Interventio gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on “A” game. May Be a Diamond was a game second in last after front-end victory in prior; razor-sharp and dangerous. Stapleton took backward step in last after fast-figured third two back; rebound potential.

SIXTH: A Song for Sue drops and dons blinkers after improved third in last; more to give. Trinni Ninja owns solid late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous. Wild With Style gets rider upgrade after being eliminated at the start in last; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: War Canoe consistently logs the field’s fastest final fractions; close call in contentious field. Still There moves to grass after notching impressive wins in both starts; worth long look. Conquest Hardcandy is quick from the gate and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Annie Rocks was pace- and position-compromised when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; two works in the interim is the clincher. Jumby Bay is speedy, adds blinkers and worked three times since last start; very dangerous. China Rider made sustained rally when a hard-charging winner in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Honey Dont makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and second outing since seven-month layoff; now or never. Notacatbutacard ships in from Monmouth for crafty stable (Derek Ryan) after much-improved second in last; dangerous. Victor Lounge has finished second at this level in last two starts; must be factored into the mix. Expert gets blinkers and Lasix and fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet since late-running seventh in debut; improvement expected.