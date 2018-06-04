Best bet: DOWSE’S BEACH (4)

Best value: HAVE AT IT (7)

FIRST: Ticonderoga logged fast final fraction when fourth in Grade 3 stakes last time; amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Sycamore Lane owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Aquaphobia consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous.

SECOND: Carrera Cat owns potent wallop in field that’s jammed with speed. Unparalleled is rested and could play out as the quickest of the quick. Stonefactor is another that is fleet-footed and should be tighter in second start since five-month layoff.

THIRD: Divine Miss Grey is fresh, loves Belmont and fired career-best effort off the bench. Ivy Bell owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Chalon is speedy and consistently fires strong efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Dowse’s Beach gets class relief after speed and fade at a mile last time; primed for breakthrough effort. Sandy’z Slew was a front-running winner for this price in last start; must respect. Phi Beta Express moves to grass and owns speed and fast dirt numbers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Mae Never No was a visually impressive winner in debut; more to come. Sir Truebadour cruised to a wire-to-wire victory in first start; speedy and dangerous. Outshine lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by nearly three lengths; right in the thick of contentious Tremont.

SIXTH: Orbed makes third start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; set for best. Fixedincome Larry compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; very playable. Support Our Cause debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

SEVENTH: Have At It gets Lasix and compiled stamina-building training tab for first start since October. Battle Station is fleet-footed and owns swift final numbers; big-time threat. Raging Bull visually impressed when winning debut at Keeneland; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Whitmore regressed in last start after fast-figured score in prior; rebounds. Imperial Hint also took backward step in most recent after top-numbered win two races back; more than good enough on “A” game. Joking loves Belmont Park and is working with a purpose for first start in nearly two years; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Holy Helena owns rapid late-pace figures and is riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Fourstar Crook owns fives wins from six starts on Belmont grass; could easily take this. Daddys Lil Darling has trained strongly since failing at 60 cents on the dollar last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Canessar has worked sharply since being pace- and position-compromised last out; handles two-mile marathon. Nessy logged determined win in 14-furlong San Juan Capistrano at Santa Anita last time; big-time player. Run Time was a winner at the distance at Gulfstream this past December; very interesting.

11TH: Into the Breach was victimized by poor start when making first outing in nearly a year last time; “A” effort takes this. Wicked Trick is speedy and has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Steeles Run has trained sharply since game placing in debut at Gulfstream in April; worth long look. Mathematician has landed in the show spot in five of seven starts; grabs minor award again?