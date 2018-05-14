TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Friday, May 18

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: POSHSKY (4)

Best value: WANTAGH QUEEN (6)

FIRST: Amazing Audrey was pace- and trip-compromised in last; rail and three tight works seal the deal. Too Cool to Dance bested top selection by nearly three lengths when second on April 14; could easily take this. Osare ran late in debut and could be aided by today’s longer trip.

SECOND: Home Run Maker owns speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Showcase Mall was a two-move fifth in debut; big-time player. Hot Sriracha (firing bullets) and Inflection Point (Chad Brown barn) are newcomers that could be the goods; follow the money.

THIRD: Seam owns fast numbers and is training with a purpose for first start since November; call in contentious maiden field. Astrology Hill drops after displaying newfound speed in last; very dangerous. Buy for Less makes peak start of form cycle and owns swift back figures; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Poshsky gets confident price boost after ultragame placing on May 6; more to come. Forest Blue exits determined, front-end win on dirt last out and could play out as the dominant speed on grass; dangerous. King of New York was just a neck behind top selection when third in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Miss Mimosa took backward step in last after fast-figure win in debut; rebounds. Takechargedelilah logged swift final fraction when breaking maiden last out; very playable. Stay Fond was second to a runaway winner in last; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Wantagh Queen tallied both career wins this distance and surface and should offer generous price in wide-open turf dash. Havana Affair is speedy, rested and could prove very tough on a soft lead; worth long look. Dreams Are Pazible also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix. Citizen Matzo moves to grass after determined win in debut on Tampa dirt; price should be generous.

SEVENTH: Thais compiled tightly grouped workout tab for first start in 176 days for Chad Brown; need more? Jumby Bay makes peak start of form cycle after game second in last; big-time player. Annie Rocks hails from suddenly live Carlos Martin barn and owns a win on Belmont turf; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Impazible Creek notched swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden March 25 and has trained sharply in the interim; more to come. Daria’s Angel drops and makes second start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; dangerous. My Girl Annie owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; worth long look. Mercurian broke maiden by more than six lengths last out and has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts; must consider.

