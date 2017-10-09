Best Bet: SETHARY (5); Best Value: ALTAR BOY (7)

FIRST: Archrival logged solid final fraction when dq’d from top honors last time; rights the wrong. Refinance has finished second in all four starts; continues pattern? Competitiveness was third to a repeat winner in last; very interesting.

SECOND: Global Positioning is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; rates close call. Pedro Cerrano (claimed by David Jacobson) is training sharply for first NYRA start; very dangerous. Major League makes third outing of form cycle; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Lasting Legacy has trained sharply since dominant win in debut at Monmouth; ready for the big time. Build to Suit is riding a two-race winning streak and packs potent late kick; very dangerous. Cinderela El Crome displayed a new dimension when winning from off the pace last time; must be considered.

FOURTH: Out of Nowhere returns to maiden-claiming ranks after sub-par effort last out; rebounds in weak field. The Two Nancy’s is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very playable. Galway Girl was a fast-figured second on Belmont sod last autumn; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Sethary was unfazed by scorching splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Ventry Bay logged two sharp works since game placing in last at Kentucky Downs; big-time threat. Northern is speedy and makes turf debut; must respect.

SIXTH: Bad Guy is fresh, gets Lasix and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Mr. Hot Rocks also gets class relief and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Five Star Bunt is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all three starts; you’ve been warned.

SEVENTH: Altar Boy overcame slow fractions when a determined winner in last start; more to come. Poshsky is rested and owns fast figures on best efforts; very interesting. King of New York drops and starts from the rail on tight-turned inner-turf course; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Monster Bea is training swiftly and tallied rapid late-pace figure when second on Belmont sod at Spring-Summer meeting; set for best. Changewilldoyagood is speedy and owns three wins on Belmont turf; very playable. A Lot also is a three-time winner on Big B grass and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

NINTH: Panama Ed drops, makes first start since gelded and could get early jump in weak nightcap. Dezzer is training swiftly for debut for Jorge Navarro; could be the goods. Merger of Banks folded in debut but should be tighter with race under belt. Three Goals fired 5-furlong bullet on Sept. 25; follow the money.