Best Bet: HOLLYWOOD CAT (1); Best Value: UNREPENTED (6)

FIRST: Hollywood Cat exits sprint and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Rock Sapphire logged swift final fraction on Presque Isle Downs all-weather surface last out; worth long look at long price. Questeq was a tough-trip second at this level last time; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: St. Patrick Frost drops into maiden claimer and gets Lasix for first time; throw deep in weak field. There He Goes gets an additional furlong after late-running second in last; dangerous. Givetheman a Cigar was compromised by stumbling start in last; price will be tempting.

THIRD: In Equality logged swift final fraction when a hard-charging second last time; more to come. Mister Hayes owns two wins and a second from last three starts; logical threat. Augie’s Coming was a winner on this surface and distance at Spring-Summer meeting; must consider.

FOURTH: Old Florida has worked three times since useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Reality Queen is speedy and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Glam compiled tight work tab for first start for Christophe Clement; follow the money.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Full House compiled eye-catching training slate for first start since May; best hand. Stay Fond was overmatched in Grade 2 Cotillion at Parx last time; more than good enough on “A” game. Bow Town Cat is fleet-footed and will benefit from return to dirt; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Unrepented hails from potent layoff barn (Chris Englehart) and work tab concluded with two swift drills; call based on price potential. True Charm is speedy and can prove to be a very tough customer when allowed a soft lead; very interesting. Munchkin Money sat a perfect trip when winning last; vulnerable favorite today?

SEVENTH: Battle Ready tallied improved late-pace and final figures when breaking maiden last out; pairs up wins. Scarf It Down consistently logs fast numbers; be no surprise. Shadow Rider logged three seconds and a third in last four starts; prefers minor awards?

EIGHTH: First Growth, a Midwest shipper, is rested, owns swift numbers and displays a history of firing big efforts off the bench; ready for the big time. Big Handsome notched two wins and two seconds from four starts on Belmont sod; if chalk is your game. Commend gets class relief and is a two-time winner on Big B turf; dangerous.

NINTH: Stubolt tallied rapid final fraction when second in dirt debut; move to grass should play to strength. Wake Me Up At Noon is improving and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Factor This has worked two times since last start; improvement expected. Contingent Payment debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.