Best bet: CUMBRIA (10)

Best value: VOODOO SONG (8)

FIRST: Crater Rim logged improved late-pace figure in first start since six-month layoff last out; throw deep in weak opener. Goldtown compiled solid work tab for first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Headfirst owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Surface Strike adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Suas has been gelded and makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez barn; worth long look. Tenency fired swift half-mile work since game placing in debut; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Feeling Bossy is a four-time winner on Belmont grass and has a history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Fifty Five was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Tizzelle is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous.

FOURTH: Playinwiththeboys tallied final fraction when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Holiday Disguise regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound potential. Highway Star almost always delivers strong efforts and owns five wins at Belmont Park; could easily take this.

FIFTH: Nazay drops and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; amplified kick predicted. Tequila Sunday owns fast late-pace figures on best and could wake up with switch to sod; worth long look. Courageous Change makes third start of form cycle and returns to grass; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Midnight Disguise fired 5-furlong bullet since failing as the favorite in Grade 2 Gazelle last time; rebounds. Pure Silver is speedy, owns swift numbers and loves Belmont; short price is the problem. She’s Quiet gets tested for class after trouncing fields at Laurel and Charles Town; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: Sea Foam owns fast late-pace figures and is firing bullets for 3-year-old debut; ready. A True Giant delivered a giant-size effort when a front-running winner in debut; very playable. Analyze the Odds took backward step in last after fast-figured win two races back; could easily bounce back in first start for Jason Servis.

EIGHTH: Voodoo Song set sizzling splits when a determined front-end winner in last; more to give. Rapt packs potent kick on “A” game and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Kharafa logged two solid workouts since being eased April 28; more than good enough on best efforts.

NINTH: Weekend Hideaway owns sprinter’s speed and could get early jump in contentious Commentator Stakes. Can You Diggit has trained impressively since front-running win April 20; very playable. Diversify owns field’s fastest final figures on best races but has failed to beat a runner in Grade 2 Charles Town Classic last month; mixed message.

10TH: Cumbria displayed strong late kick when winning first grass start; more to come. Baronet gets added ground after being speed sharpened in sprint last time; big-time threat. Eighth Commandment made wide rally when a game second in last; right in the thick of this. Spring Folly logged only career win on Belmont turf; must respect.