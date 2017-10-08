Best bet: BECKER’S GALAXY (7)

Best value: ANY QUESTIONS (6)

FIRST: E Warfare breaks from the fence and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Special Dividend drops and returns to dirt; more than good enough on “A” game. Big Mara is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another.

SECOND: Wild About Harry makes peak start of form cycle after earning improved late-pace figure last out; more to come. Divine Miss Grey moves to turf with fast dirt figures; worth long look if price is right. Heavenly Score sheds the blinkers and gets class relief after even fifth versus tougher in last; very interesting.

THIRD: Moondance is training with a purpose for first start since November; primed and ready. Connie A was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in debut; very dangerous. Sugarille was a strong second when favored in last; logical, short-priced player.

FOURTH: Pound Note adds blinkers after even fifth in last; forward move predicted. Miss Jen is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; follow the money. Forever Daisy steadily picked up the tempo in morning drills as race day drew near; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Regalian gets Lasix and logged swift 5-furlong workout since sixth in debut; improvement predicted. The Berber makes first start since claimed by Charlie Baker; dangerous. Bartletts Mark moves to dirt after firing eye-catching half-mile bullet Oct. 2; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Any Questions was raging with run with no place to go last time and shows half-mile work Friday; rates close call in contentious group. Baratti compiled four tightly grouped works since better-than-it-looks fourth in last; very dangerous. Twenty Four Seven tallied solid final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last; very playable. Manifest Destiny is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Becker’s Galaxy, a front-running winner in last, has trained sharply since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez on Aug. 3; controlling speed once again. Gift Box owns fast late-pace figures and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Raagheb makes first start since moving to David Jacobson barn; more than good enough on best.

EIGHTH: Sir Dudley Digges overcame soft flow when a determined winner in last at Kentucky Downs; ready for prime time. Blacktype, another last-race winner, has displayed a history of pairing up victories; very dangerous. Hello Don Julio also won last start and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned inner turf course; must consider.

NINTH: Carrera Cat cuts back to 7 furlongs after late-running third at a mile last time; amplified wallop predicted. English Soul was an ultragame second when favored in debut; big-time, front-end threat. Southern Gal made sustained run when second by a nose in first start; right in the thick of this. Chic let’s Dream debuts for Chad Brown; need more?