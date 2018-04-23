Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Saturday, April 28
Best bet: TRINNI NINJA (7)
Best value: KING OF SPADES (6)
FIRST: Lady Joan has hit the board in all four starts on Belmont sod and compiled stamina-building work tab for first start since November. Annie Rocks was a useful fourth in last and owns a win on Belmont grass; very interesting. Truth in the Lies is fresh and hails from Jason Servis barn; dangerous.
SECOND: Guy American Dream wheels back in a hurry and switches footing after speed and fade on grass last week; call in weak maiden dash. Barefoot Angel was a hard-fought second in last; very dangerous. Wushu Warrior is speedy and drops; must consider.
THIRD: Espresso Caliente returns to turf after fast-figured placing in last; more to come. Congruity owns swift numbers and drops for Danny Gargan; big-time threat. Lake Party could wake up at fat ticket with surface switch.
FOURTH: Doyouknowsomething gets class relief after being dueled into submission in Laurel stake last time; softer front-end flow predicted. Realm fired 5-furlong bullet since last start and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Take Your Guns has worked strongly since hard-charging win at Gulfstream last month; right in the thick of this.
FIFTH: Labeq is riding a forward line on the numbers and is bred to handle moves to grass. Commandeering is fresh, owns fast numbers and hails from Chad Brown barn; four seconds from eight starts is cause for concern at short ticket. Indurate is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; follow the money.
SIXTH: King of Spades is training sharply for first start since December and packs potent late wallop on “A” effort; all systems go. Not in Charge owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont grass; logical, short-priced player. Harlan’s Hunch was a front-running winner in last on Gulfstream grass and could easily take another if allowed unchallenged lead.
SEVENTH: Trinni Ninja tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; set to graduate. Kreah’s Ribbon notched crisp half-mile work since speed and fade in debut; improvement expected. Downtown At Noon owns fast numbers and is training swiftly for first start since the Fourth of July; right in the thick of this.
EIGHTH: Salute With Honor packs potent kick and is working strongly for first start since 57-day freshener. Jewel Can Disco is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Emancipation made sustained rally when winning debut at Belmont last spring; worth long look.
NINTH: Kharafa loves the Belmont sod and has a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Conquest Panthera was pace compromised when an even fifth in last; very interesting. Blind Ambition is 1-for-1 on Big B grass and should be favorably positioned near the front in big field.
10TH: Lex Vegas drops after chasing sizzling splits and wilting last out; call based on price potential in wide-open nightcap. Dancetrack owns fast late-pace figures and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection comes up flat in the stretch. Saratoga Heater is another that would be aided by front-end meltdown; very dangerous. St. Patrick Frost can impact at fat ticket on best efforts; don’t ignore.
