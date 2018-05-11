Best bet: BLENDED CITIZEN (10)

Best value: TOUGHEST ’OMBRE (5)

FIRST: Proletariat is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; call based on price potential. A True Giant, visually and numerically, when winning debut and fired crisp 5-furlong workout in the interim; could easily take another. H Man owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous.

SECOND: Shiloh Lane owns fast final fractions and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; rates close call. Big Agenda has finished second four straight times; runner-up again? Causeur is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; very interesting.

THIRD: Chalon was a determined winner in last at Laurel and is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park. Sounds Delicious is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Holiday Disguise, 2-for-2 at Belmont, has trained strongly since winning Distaff Handicap last time.

FOURTH: Scatsuku was pace- and position-compromised when third in debut; improvement predicted. Singapore Trader was a fast-figured second on Spa sod last summer; very dangerous. Throw the Deuce compiled tight work tab for first start since November; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Toughest ’Ombre was an even fourth in first start since two-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. American Guru has impressed in winning both starts and logged half-mile bullet drill last week; very dangerous. Voodoo Song is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet last Sunday; must consider.

SIXTH: Souper Catch owns stalker’s style and is favorably posted outside in competitive field. Patch is firing bullets for first start since August; more than good enough on “A” game. Mr. Buff owns two wins and a second in four starts on Belmont loam; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Changewilldoyagood projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Mascarello made sustained rally when a strong second in last; very dangerous. Inheritthewind overcame traffic trouble to win last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Skyler’s Scramjet regressed in Grade I Carter last time after fast-figured win in Tom Fool two back; rebounds. King Kranz is riding a two-race winning streak and could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Great Stuff returns to preferred surface and is another that would be aided if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Team of Teams chased sizzling splits and wilted last time; benefits from softer, front-end flow today. A Raving Beauty gets Lasix in U.S. debut for Chad Brown; very interesting. Inflexibility, also from Brown barn, has won two in a row; must be considered.

10TH: Blended Citizen was a tough-trip fifth in 14-horse Blue Grass field last time; rates close call in contentious Peter Pan. Core Beliefs was third to Justify in Santa Anita Derby last out; big-time player. Just Whistle tallied solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden in last at Keeneland; developing and dangerous.

11TH: Sadler’s Joy was victimized by soft splits in Pan American at Gulfstream last out; inside seals the deal in wide-open Man o’ War. Hi Happy was favorably positioned near the front when winning Pan Am last time; could easily take another. Wake Forest was a troubled-trip second in last and packs powerful late kick on best; very dangerous. One Go All Go delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; price will be tempting.