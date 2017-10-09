Best Bet: VERY VERY STELLA (7); Best Value: JOE’S SMOKIN GUN (6)

FIRST: Reedini earned solid late-pace figure when fifth in last; running style should be aided by probable pace dynamics. Buddy Anthony is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Remstin is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; price plunge is the concern.

SECOND: Ninety One Assault logged four sharp works for first start in seven weeks; primed for best. Fallstar moves to grass and makes first for Chad Brown; need more? Now in a Drive was a front-running second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Tiz the Light owns swift numbers and is training with a purpose for first start in 45 days; rates close call. Expensive Taste, second in debut at Del Mar in August of 2016, fired 5-furlong bullet for return; dangerous. Total Control is another that’s training swiftly for return from layoff; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: May Flowers was a last-to-first winner on Sept. 22 and could receive ideal front-end setup once again. Epping Forest owns fast late-pace and final figures; dangerous. Vigor (training sharply) and Bow Town Cat (forward line on the numbers) are speedy and must avoid front-end duel.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Asphalt Paving drops and returns to dirt; similar pattern led to only victory. Bancroft Hall is rested and owns swift numbers on “A” game; very dangerous. Professor Snape could play out as the controlling speed on the fence with aggressive ride.

SIXTH: Joe’s Smokin Gun returns from 59-day freshener and was a fast-figured, front-running second in lone start on Belmont grass; set for best. Sea Foam moves to grass after finishing second in both dirt starts; likely underlay. Barbarossa and Nolinski are both on the AE list and both logged strong placings in both turf starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Very Very Stella gets class boost after hard-charging win in last; pairs up. Theycallhimthekid needed last and was a determined victor on Belmont grass two starts back; very playable. Grand Sky is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this. End Play is rested and consistently logs fast numbers; must consider.

EIGHTH: Barry Lee has trained sharply since late-running win in last at Arlington; call based on price potential. Mojovation regressed in Hopeful after swift-numbered score in debut; bounce-back threat. Engage was a fast-figured maiden winner last time; underlay material.

NINTH: Sylphide owns sprinter’s speed and could capitalize on unchallenged lead; for those seeking value. Rubilinda notched swift late-pace figure when a visually impressive winner last time; if chalk is your game. Thais was a clear-cut second in stateside debut; Euro bounces today?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: There Goes Ben gets much-needed class relief and fired half-mile bullet on Sept. 24; good spot. Bellows returns to maiden-claiming ranks and logged three tight works for first start in 47 days; very playable. Super Hawk owns fast numbers on best efforts; worth long look at long price. Croce d’Oro is fleet-footed and should be favorably positioned in bulky field.