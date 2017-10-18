Best Bet: HELD ACCOUNTABLE (2); Best Value: WE SHOULD TALK (6)

FIRST: Grand Valour made wide move into solid final fraction when fourth in eight-horse field last time; more to give. Appealing Briefs, a frequent failure at short odds, owns four seconds and two thirds from nine starts; you’ve been warned. Gosilently (four seconds and two thirds in eight outings) is another that appears to prefer minor awards; go lightly.

SECOND: Held Accountable has yet to taste defeat in two starts; call based on price potential. Pure Silver is speedy, training sharply and owns fast final figures; likely underlay. I Still Miss You is working strongly for first start in 57 days; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Royal Inheritance adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed in compact field. Picco Uno packs potent late kick and loves to win; very dangerous. Quezon makes third start of form cycle and is more than good enough on best efforts.

FOURTH: Barrel of Dreams is fleet-footed and could capitalize on clear lead in contentious field. Flipcup owns fast late-pace figures on “A” efforts; very playable. Fifty Five was victimized by wide trip versus tougher last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Testosterstone returns to NY-bred ranks and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to shorter route. Royal Posse logged three sharp works since speed and fade last time; duly tightened today. Twisted Tom owns swift numbers and is a six-time winner from nine starts; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: We Should Talk visually impressed when rolling to clear-cut win in debut; more to give. Battle Station has been no less impressive in winning both career starts; be no surprise. Analyze the Odds won blanket photo to take Finger Lakes stakes last time; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Discretionary Marq tallied improved late-pace figure when a handy winner last time; pairs up. The Caretaker moves to grass and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. D’yer Mak’er could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: T Loves a Fight is rested and owns rapid late-pace and final figures; primed and ready. Sudden Surprise is riding a three-race winning streak; worth long look. Bust Another tallied swift internal and final numbers in last at Parx; very dangerous.

NINTH: Rapt should pack intensified kick with cutback to shorter route; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Offering Plan owns rapid late-pace and final figures; big-time threat. Nevisian Sky tallied improved figures when a clear-cut winner in last; very playable.

TENTH: Jcs American Dream packs potent late wallop in field where fractions could get hot and hectic. Verdant Pastures has trained sharply since top-figured, 14-length win at the Spa on Aug. 9; repeat easily would take this. Literata regressed in last start after pairing up wins in previous two outings; rebound threat.

ELEVENTH: Piquet notched swift final fraction when pace and position compromised last out; call in contentious nightcap. Tizza Temper is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Lulu’s Pom Pom has finished second in last two starts; logical, short-priced player. Cosmoiselle compiled a bullet-riddled work tab for debut for Jeremiah Englehart; could be the goods.