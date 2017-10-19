Best Bet: ROBEY’S BOY (8); Best Value: DALARNA (7)

FIRST: Curtis was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; call based on price in contentious opener. Going Strong regressed in last after swift-numbered placing in previous start; rebound threat. Javelin has trained sharply since determined maiden score on Aug. 7; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: News Anchor failed to get the job done when 80 cents on the dollar last time but earned fast late-pace figure; one more chance. Perfectexpectation bested top selection by two lengths when a game second in last; very playable. Now a Factor was a much-improved third in last; worth long look.

THIRD: Great Stuff won last at Parx and consistently logs fast numbers; more to come. Life in Shambles returns to dirt after sub-par effort on turf last time; dangerous. Eighty Three owns fast back figures; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Culture Carrier logged solid final fraction when fourth in key-race debut; more to give. Im the Captain Now owns four seconds from eight starts; prefers minor awards? Captain Hardship is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider.

FIFTH: Guick logged only lifetime win on Belmont loam; class drop seals the deal. Bar None has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Shamrocked has trained strongly since being awarded maiden victory via disqualification last time; don’t dismiss.

SIXTH: High Jingo logged three tight works since game placing in last; more in the tank. Laura’s Patriot runs late and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable at juicy ticket. Head Shrinker returns to NYRA circuit after clear-cut score in last at Finger Lakes; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Dalarna ships in after winning last at Laurel and previous race at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Fact Finding owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Lunaire makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Robey’s Boy ships in from Maryland after winning two of last three starts; welcome to the big time. Sandy’z Slew needed last and owns fast numbers on “A” game. Manofire could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Special Trip notched solid final fraction when a strong fifth in debut; more to come. Moviemaker fired eye-catching half-mile bullet since hard-charging third in debut; very playable. Celebrity Glitter moves to grass after racing green when third in dirt debut; most consider. Moi debuts for Chad Brown; follow the money.