Best bet: HAVE ANOTHER (3)

Best value: NEW YORK SONG (6)

FIRST: Joyful Heart set sizzling splits when a front-running second in debut; experience edge in field of newcomers. Cotton House makes first start for Christophe Clement and is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; consider. Teachable Moment debuts for Chad Brown; do you really need more?

SECOND: Bar None was second to a dominant winner in last; his turn Sunday. Imperatore is fresh and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Tapin Mojo compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in nearly two years; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Have Another notched solid late-pace figure when logging second straight victory last time; wins another. Pop the Hood is speedy and firing bullets; very dangerous on “A” effort. Killybegs Captain is another that’s training swiftly; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Overnight Success logged improved final fraction in last and should be aided by additional furlong. High Promise is training swiftly for first start since May 24; very playable. Heza Kitten was a hard-charging second in same last race as High Promise; worth long look.

FIFTH: Go Big Or Go Home is rested and notched career-best number after similar layoff in January; history repeats. Straightaway May made middle move and flattened last time; tighter Sunday. Truly a Moon Shot owns fast numbers but shows a pattern of disappointing at short odds; you’ve been warned.

SIXTH: New York Song is training with a purpose for first start since November and is a two-time winner on Belmont sod; primed and ready. Major Force tallied swift late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; could easily take another. Polar Axis is fleet-footed and owns three wins on Belmont turf; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Summersault owns fast late-pace figures, has the benefit of the rail and hails from suddenly live Mark Hennig barn. Estrechada was pace- and trip-compromised when fifth in Grade 2 Sheepshead Bay last time; dangerous. Flower Fashion was a front-end winner the first time she touched Belmont turf; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Love That Jazz is speedy and projects as the controlling front-runner in first grass start. Global Positioning owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Stolen Pistol capitalized on blazing fractions when a hard-charging winner in last; fires dud today?

NINTH: Mia Mischief is speedy, rested and loves to win; close call in wide-open Victory Ride. Take Charge Paula was victimized by soft flow in last but is right in the thick of this on best efforts. Separationofpowers earned fast numbers as a juvenile and is training sharply for belated 3-year-old debut; must consider.

10TH: Surface Strike is fleet-footed, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and fired crisp half-mile work June 25; ready to fire. Cross Multiply runs late and could benefit from added quarter mile; dangerous. Accolade ships in for capable connections after tough trip in last at Delaware; very interesting. Fleet Admiral needed last and could land in exotics at fat number; don’t overlook.