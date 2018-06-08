TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Sunday, June 10

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SPACE CAPTAIN (10)

Best value: TIGHTEN UP (5)

FIRST: Gump has worked twice since tough-trip second in debut; more to give. Whiskey Echo fired half-mile bullet May 29 at Keeneland; could be the goods. Rhythmia gets Lasix for second start; improvement expected.

SECOND: My Lightnin Strike visually impressed when winning May 25; pairs up. Gobi is another that exits dominant victory in last start; very dangerous. Fair Regis consistently delivers strong efforts and is training swiftly; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Daring Prospect was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last at Parx; more to come. Patriotic Endeavor is fresh and owns solid numbers on “A” efforts. Archumybaby should be favorably positioned near the front; must consider.

FOURTH: Best Performance logged two swift workouts since failing as the favorite last out; makes amends. Fairy Link is 1-for-1 on the Belmont grass; price will be tempting. Matty’s Magnum has the benefit of the rail after being compromised by wide trip in last; very playable.

FIFTH: Tighten Up was a determined, front-running winner in last start at Parx; ready for prime time. Gold for the King is rested and packs powerful late wallop on best; dangerous. Patternrecognition consistently logs fast figures; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Nutzforboltz wheels back in a hurry after strong third last Sunday; additional furlong plays to strength. Siggie is speedy and is training with a purpose for first start in 50 days; very interesting. Phone Funky Munky has been sidelined since fast-figured win at Saratoga last summer; more than good enough if primed for best.

SEVENTH: Your Only Man notched solid late-pace figure when third in last on Gulfstream turf last time; nicely spotted for local debut. Baseline is speedy and logged both career wins on Belmont sod; very playable. Immunity adds blinkers after regressing in same last race as top selection; bounce-back threat.

EIGHTH: Tribecca projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride in contentious field. Sudden Surprise was a fast-figured, wire-to-wire winner in last start; big-time player. Arthur’s Hope was a determined winner in U.S. debut last time; worth long look.

NINTH: Devine Mischief withstood pace pressure when a tenacious, front-end winner in last at Churchill Downs; takes another. Sower logged front-running scores in both starts; could easily take another. Lezendary didn’t handle slop last time but could be ideally positioned in stalker’s seat Sunday; very playable.

10TH: Space Captain is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; primed for breakthrough. Tammany Giant tallied solid late-pace figure when a game second in last; very playable. Steelersfanforlife compiled tight work tab for first start since gelded; very interesting. Fast as Kitten is working sharply for first start since 50-day freshener; improvement expected.

