Best bet: CAN’TWEALLGETALONG (2)

Best value: FERDINANDA (7)

FIRST: Data Driven owns field’s fastest figures but has been on the bench for 469 days; must take the good with the bad. Wrong Ben tallied solid final fraction when winning last start; dangerous. Mr. Fixit has worked three times since open-lengths win in last; must be considered.

SECOND: Can’tweallgetalong returns to dirt and drops to lifetime low; set for best in weak field. Guy American Dream is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Barefoot Angel has finished second in three of last four starts; logical player.

THIRD: Forced has logged front-running wins in both starts and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Flash Drive has trained ultra-impressively for first start since dominant win in last; very dangerous. A Different Style is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Carthon was a much-improved second in last and should have more to give in third start of form cycle. Panic Attack is another that made big-time forward move in last; very dangerous. Santo Antonio drops back in with maidens after even fourth in NY-bred stakes last time; must be considered.

FIFTH: Stars Wilburn tallied improved late-pace figure in last and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Sand City owns speed and drops; dangerous. Desirous also is quick from gate and makes second start since seven-month absence; worth long look.

SIXTH: Campaign was second to a much-the-best winner in debut last summer and is training with a purpose for return. Candygram has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Brooklyn Bobby logged career-best number in only start at Belmont last spring; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Ferdinanda notched swift final fraction when a hard-charging second in Gulfstream stakes last time; more to give. Best Performance was just a length behind top selection after wide move in last; very dangerous. Salsa Bella logged swift numbers when facing graded stakes fields in both U.S. starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Danebury took backward step in last start after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Born for a Storm is training strongly for first start since August; very dangerous. Take It to Scale lived up to heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner at 75 cents on the dollar in debut; could easily take another.

NINTH: Lunaire is fresh and consistently logs fast late-pace figures; call in wide-open field. Mr. Brix wheels back in a hurry and moves to grass after front-end score on Parx dirt on May 5; very interesting. Psychic Energy was a determined winner on Big A turf last time and was a winner on Belmont sod last summer; must consider.

10TH: Leading Storm is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Battle of Saratoga drops and owns fast dirt figures; could easily take this. Latin Love Bug is improving with every start; don’t ignore. Lewyville compiled tight work tab for first start since November; worth long look at long price.