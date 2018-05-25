Best bet: TRANSISTOR (7)

Best value: STILL THERE (6)

FIRST: Purrageous Dyna tallied solid late-pace figure when second in last; more to give. Eloweasel was a two-move fourth in same last race as top selection; dangerous. Itsinthestars was a determined winner in most recent start on Belmont grass (Oct. 22); worth long look.

SECOND: Little Nanny raced wide when second to a much-the-best winner in last; call in weak field. Megalopsychia was a tough-trip third when favored last out; must consider. Stop Thinking has finished third in both starts; same finish today?

THIRD: Red Rifle is training sharply for first start since October; fires winning effort. Sandy’z Slew logged three tight works since front-end score in last; very playable. Big Handsome owns two wins, two seconds and a third in five starts on Belmont grass; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Inconvenient Facts is training with a purpose for second start for Chad Brown; improvement predicted. Dig Deeper owns speed and fired half-mile bullet last Sunday; very dangerous. Asticou Trail owns four seconds from nine starts; logical, short-priced threat.

FIFTH: Lady Bergen projects as the main speed in compact field; handicapping 101. Hay Field has won two in a row and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Tiznow’s Smile needed last and owns competitive back numbers.

SIXTH: Still There moves to grass after notching swift late-pace figure when winning debut on Keeneland dirt; keeps on giving. Way Smart packs solid kick and was hard-charging second in last; big-time player. Havana Affair is speedy and rested; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Transistor owns fast figures and makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; best is yet to come. Stan the Man delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; very dangerous. Change of Venue was a visually impressive winner when bet down to 85 cents on the dollar in debut; must respect.

EIGHTH: Compagno tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in first start on Belmont turf; more to give. Uncle Gio overcame soft pace to win last start; very interesting. War Chest notched only career win on Belmont sod; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Now a Factor compiled tightly grouped work tab for first start since January; primed and ready. Desert Lights was a late-running fifth in debut; improvement expected. No Worries Mate makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Tammany Giant was a game second in last; logical player.