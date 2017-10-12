Best Bet: PROPER FREUD (8); Best Value: RAPPEL (7)

FIRST: Love That Jazz could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Marriedtothemusic also is fleet-footed but takes suspicious price plunge; you’ve been warned. Mighty Zealous makes third start of form cycle; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Gifted Lady is rested and owns fast figures on “A” efforts. China Rider could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Equalityforall is another that would be aided by fast fractions; must consider.

THIRD: Happy Like a Fool has trained sharply since returning to the U.S.; primed and ready. Tarawa regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat. Honey Graeme could be ideally positioned in compact Matron field.

FOURTH: Toni Rox failed to deliver on heavy tote support when third in first start; improvement predicted. Right On ships in from South Florida and returns to maiden ranks; very dangerous. Money Purse makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. She’s Da Nuts debuts for Jeremiah Englehart; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Reckless Humor owns a win and two seconds in three starts on Belmont turf; 5-furlong bullet on Oct. 3 seals the deal. Banty’s Girl has been idle since June but logged only win after similar layoff; history repeats? Hollywood Cat should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: New York Hero broke slowly and raced wide when a solid second in debut; more to come. Smokin Platinum is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Danny California fired 5-furlong bullet for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Rappel chased sizzling splits and paid the price last time; set for breakthrough on surface of only career win. Next Shares is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. New York Song could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Proper Freud tallied hard-charging victory the first time he touched Belmont Park loam; pairs up. Mr. Buff was an ultra-game second in last; big-time threat. John’s Island was second to a repeat winner last time and owns fast back figures; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Hope’s Roar was given 51-day freshener after determined maiden score at the Spa; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Feed Me Carats owns swift numbers and drops to lifetime low; likely underlay. Votre Coeur could impact at fat ticket if pace collapse ensues. Woundwithhereyes is right in the thick of this on “A” effort.