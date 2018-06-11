Best bet: GIO LUCKY (9)

Best value: WISELY (5)

FIRST: Princess Pinky compiled tight and fast work tab for debut; primed and ready. She’s Trouble concluded training slate with two 5-furlong drills; dangerous. Native Dawn is by a high-percentage first-out sire; must consider.

SECOND: Tiz a Chance drops after speed and fade in last; 12-day return seals the deal. Mobridge, a five-time winner on Belmont grass, is training sharply for first start since September; dangerous. Manifest Destiny is fleet-footed and rates a puncher’s chance at a hefty price.

THIRD: Vip Nation took backward step when facing tougher last time after determined win in prior; rebounds. La Piu Bella was bested by a next-out winner when an even third in last; dangerous. La Contessa owns speed and could get early jump in field that’s light on speed.

FOURTH: Sicilia Mike returns to preferred surface (Belmont main track) and could be sitting on forward move at fat ticket. Truly a Moon Shot owns four seconds and two thirds in last eight starts; logical, short-priced player. Cavallotto drops and returns to dirt; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Wisely returns to turf after earning improved pace figure in last start; two works in the interim seals the deal. Snap Hook is snappy from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Overnight Success was a strong second in lone turf start; right in the thick of this. Slick Silver owns fast dirt numbers and moves to grass; likely underlay.

SIXTH: Anne’s Song regressed on the final numbers last time after front-running placing in prior; bounces back. Missbigtimes was a pace-pressing third in first start since 11-month layoff last out; very dangerous. Out of Orbit compiled tight work tab for first start since April; worth long look.

SEVENTH: La Cat Warrior has been on the bench for 17 months but shows training slate that concluded with two, swift 5-furlong works; was a winner in debut, so should fire fresh. A True Giant has fired bullets since fast-figured, front-end score in debut April 11; very dangerous. Proletariat could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; must consider.

EIGHTH: Complicit tallied swift late-pace figure when a well-measured winner in last; more to come. Ladrona is speedy and holds razor-sharp current condition; very playable. Jaunt fired half-mile bullet since even fourth in last start; forward move expected.

NINTH: Gio Lucky gets favorable cutback to sprint for barn that’s profitable going long to short; primed for breakthrough. Bartletts Mark is speedy and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. Hidden Bamboo bounced in last start after top-figured placing two races back; very dangerous on the rebound. Codylicious gets Lasix after displaying improved early foot in last; worth long look.