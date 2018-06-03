Best bet: AJNADEEN (2)

Best value: MALIBU STACY (7)

FIRST: Mango M is training sharply for turf debut; first start since gelded seals the deal. Throw the Deuce runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Whiskey Run is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Ajnadeen logged three tight works since dominant maiden score in last start; more to give. Professor Snape has finished second in last three outings; continues trend? Pagliacci is firing bullets for first start since last July; very interesting.

THIRD: Sweet Avery holds an experience edge in a field of newcomers. Kidoro debuts for Chad Brown after concluding work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods. Mybigitalianfriend, another Brown firster, worked in company with Kidoro at Monmouth; follow the money.

FOURTH: Jacobson entry: Very Very Stella makes quick return after hard-charging win May 31 at Penn National and Red Rifle also wheels back in a hurry and drops after failing to handle slop 11 days ago; potent pairing. Bolita Boyz gets confident price hike after game placing in last; dangerous. Joy Drive compiled tight work tab for first start since eight-week freshener; must consider.

FIFTH: Holiday Bonus logged string of endurance-building workouts for first start since October; ready to go. Devamani delivered strong efforts in both stateside starts; dangerous. Red Knight is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod; worth long look.

SIXTH: Eyeinthesky made eye-catching move when winning heavily-bet debut at Churchill on May 25; keeps on giving. Wonder Stone has trained strongly since front-running score in debut at Keeneland for Wes Ward; very dangerous. Tijori makes cross-country trek after facile score in first start at Santa Anita; half-mile bullet last week adds to appeal.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Malibu Stacy notched two, crisp half-mile drills since getting nailed in the final yards after doing dirty work up front last time; capitalizes on softer flow Thursday. Stormy Victoria tallied solid late-pace figure when second at 95 cents on the dollar last out; logical, short-priced player once again. Lady Alexandra bested “Victoria” by nearly four lengths when winning April 29; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: La Signare has trained sharply since game placing behind repeat winner in U.S. debut; call in contentious Wonder Again Stakes. Altea made strong rallies in both U.S. starts and has benefit of rail on tight-turned inner course. Animosity ships in from West Coast after winning both career starts; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Fashion Week fired swift half-mile drill since even fourth in last start; forward move predicted. Her Latest Film nearly stole it on the lead when third in same last race as top selection; dangerous. Competitionofideas logged three tight works since failing as the favorite in debut for Chad Brown; improvement expected. Compression is another second-time starter from Brown barn that has trained sharply since debut; must be considered.