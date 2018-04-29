TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Thursday, May 3

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: EIGHTH COMMANDMENT (8)

Best value: THE MONEY DANCE (3)

FIRST: Mae Never Mo compiled tight work tab for Wes Ward; best guess. Fairfield debuts for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money. Give Me a Hug makes first start for Todd Pletcher; happy hunting.

SECOND: Gio Lucky returns to dirt and owns fast late-pace figures on best main-track efforts. Bridey’s Kitten bested top selection by six lengths when a top-numbered second on March 30; big-time danger. C K Dexter Haven makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson after finishing fourth in same race as top pair; improvement expected.

THIRD: The Money Dance tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden by seven lengths at Oaklawn Park last time; more to give. Almithmaar was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last at Keeneland; very dangerous. Ultimateenticement logged three tight works since clear-cut score in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Our Passion is training swiftly for first start for Ward; stay tuned to the tote. No Limit Babe gets Lasix after finishing second to a runaway winner in debut; could easily take this. Hot Honey is another newcomer from the Ward barn; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Soxy Ruby was pace- and position-compromised when a strong second in last; more to give in contentious dash. Loose owns three wins and two seconds from last five starts; logical. The Cake Is a Lie is another ultraconsistent sort and has speed, to boot; dangerous.

SIXTH: Tequila Sunday is 0-for-9 but tallied improved late-pace figure in last and should offer playable price in weak field. Magari owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride; worth long look. Bowl of Kisses compiled tight work tab for first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Avast Matey tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner at this level in last; pairs up. Conquest Bigluck E owns speed and fast numbers but takes troubling price plunge after winning last; you’ve been warned. Bar None has worked three times since late-running fourth in last; improvement predicted.

EIGHTH: Eighth Commandment was victimized by wide trip on Big A sod last time and is 2-for-4 on Belmont turf; new venue is the key. Levine entry: Vortex Road owns three wins and three seconds from last six starts and mate Unbridledadventure makes third start of form cycle; potent pairing. Talkn Til Midnight is favorably posted and more than good enough on “A” effort.

NINTH: Alien Invasion made menacing middle move and flattened at a mile last time; turnback to 6 furlongs should play to strength. Fact Check packs potent kick but owns six seconds from nine starts; proceed with caution at short ticket. Jegos Fire notched only win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting. Buss the Bell owns speed and sharp current condition; must be factored into the mix.

