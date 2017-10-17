Best bet: PALLADIAN BRIDGE (3)

Best value: AWESOME QUICK (5)

FIRST: I’m Amazing is training sharply and is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner. Repetitious fired a half-mile bullet since last start; very interesting. Wage Acceleration was second at 90 cents on the dollar last time; for those who bet underlays.

SECOND: Cha Cha Heels tallied improved late-pace figure when a willing second in last; more to come. Rimanisempreforte bested top selection by more than a length when a determined winner in last; obvious threat. Dynamic War owns speed and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Palladian Bridge gets price hike after dominant victory Sept. 29; fast back figures seal the deal. Tainted Angel won by more than seven lengths at Finger Lakes last out; very dangerous. Gobi could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat.

FOURTH: Channel Won is fleet-footed and makes first start since moving to Robertino Diodoro stable; speed with aggressive ride. Notjudginjustsayin has finished second at 50 cents on the dollar in last two starts; burns more money? Rule Yourself makes first start with maiden-claiming tag but shows no listed works for first start in 74 days; demand square price.

FIFTH: Awesome Quick chased scorching splits and paid the price when facing pricier field last time; forward move predicted. Startwithsilver wheels back in a hurry after determined win just 13 days ago; razor-sharp and very playable. Nisha also won last start and now makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: New York Hero bested a next-out winner when second in debut; additional ground plays to strength. Mango M earned fast final numbers in both starts; be no surprise. Dark Ops has failed to deliver on heavy tote support in both starts; recoups losses today?

SEVENTH: Andalusite notched solid final fraction when third in last on Parx grass; win on Belmont sod is the clincher. Silver Dagger was a front-running victor for this claiming price last out; very dangerous. Shalako drops after failing as the favorite in last; short price once again.

EIGHTH: Rumble Doll rumbled home to a last-to-first victory in most recent start; pairs up wins. Portmagee is fleet-footed and can easily steal this with an unchallenged lead. All in Fun owns an advantageous stalker’s style and must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Giant Rocks fired half-mile bullet since tough-trip third in last; will never find a softer spot. O Captainmycaptain drops, makes quick return and moves to dirt for Rudy Rod riguez; improvement expected. The I Man also gets class relief and adds Lasix; very interesting. Pio’s Posse has been training consistently for first start in nearly a year; price will be tempting.