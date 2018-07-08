Best bet: GUCCI FACTOR (8)

Best value: IDES OF ARCH (7)

FIRST: Special Risk earned improved pace and final figures when second in last; more to give in second start since April. Patriotic Endeavor packs potent kick and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Little Miss Julia was just two lengths behind top selection last out; worth long look.

SECOND: Dwizard shows a work tab that concluded with a half-mile bullet; primed for best. Suas was a fast-figured second in last; could easily take this. San Juan Diego was a much-improved third in last; must consider.

THIRD: Weekend Hideaway is speedy and 1-for-1 on Belmont grass; controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Snowday owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. White Flag owns three wins, a second and two thirds in six starts on Belmont grass; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: No Deal compiled tight work tab for first start in 45 days; rates close call. Wise Strike makes turf debut for Chad Brown; need more? Her Latest Film should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint.

FIFTH: Year of the Kitten gets class relief and has worked four times since making middle move and flattening last time; set for best. Congruity is fresh and could play out as the dominant speed with aggressive ride. My Pirate overcame wide trip and slow pace to win last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Strawberry Tequila exits sprints and could get the early jump in field that’s light on speed. Pink Twist owns fast back numbers and is training sharply; very playable. Satisfy logged fast figures in both starts; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Ides of Arch notched swift late-pace figure on Belmont grass last spring and could get overlooked in the wagering. Honor Up is riding a forward line on the numbers and fired 3-furlong bullet July 3; handles switch to grass. Saratoga Colonel was a determined maiden winner in last start; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Gucci Factor tallied swift final fraction when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Dr. Shane set sizzling splits en route to impressive, front-end victory in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Harlan’s Hunch, from same stable as Dr. Shane (Danny Gargan), owns speed and fast numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Our American Star tallied fast late-pace figure when a willing second in last; confident price boost seals the deal. Leap to Glory gets Lasix, drops and fired crisp half-mile work on Fourth of July; very dangerous. Thefinalcrazydude logged eye-catching 5-furlong bullet work June 24; could be the goods. Shuffling Madness regressed in last after fast-figured second in debut; bounce-back potential.