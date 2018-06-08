TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Wednesday, June 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: BLINDED VISION (6)

Best Value: SHAMCAT (1)

FIRST: Shamcat is fresh and owns a win and two seconds in four starts on Belmont grass; call based on price. Souperfast is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; very dangerous. St. Louie, a three-time winner on Belmont sod, owns fast figures but will offer short odds.

SECOND: South of France compiled tight work tab since decent third in debut; more to give. She’s a Black Belt outworked 49 rivals June 3; could be the goods. Dizzy is working with a purpose for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.

THIRD: Double Cast broke her maiden at this course and distance and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Violet Blue owns swift numbers and is working sharply for first start since November; big-time threat. Bengala was second to a repeat winner in stateside debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Chenais’ Posse gets favorable cutback in distance after speed and fade in last; switch to Kendrick Carmouche seals the deal. Goldtown runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Galway Girl logged career-best number on Belmont grass; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Odin’s Steed compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since December; primed and ready. Surface Strike is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Zonic has hit the board in 10 of 13 starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Blinded Vision returns to dirt and projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Joopster makes first start since claimed after dominant win in Belmont debut; very dangerous. Wushu Warrior regressed in last after determined victory in prior; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Downtown At Noon fired crisp half-mile work since determined maiden win in last; pairs up. Byself went to the bench after visually and numerically impressive win in debut in October; very dangerous on “A” effort. Velvet Trinni’s speed gives her a puncher’s chance at a price.

EIGHTH: Cartwheel tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden by six lengths in last start; more to give. Salty Smile owns two wins and three seconds from last five starts; logical, short-priced player. Might Be was overmatched in last but owns swift back numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Saturdaynightfling tallied swift late-pace figure on Belmont sod last summer; weakness of field is selection’s strength. J C S Star was an ultragame second in last; be no surprise. Cetara also was second in last start and has worked twice in the interim; worth long look. Catania Rose needed last and could land in the exotics at hefty number.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after giving up Familia goes on DL with sore shoulder
Justify works out with exercise rider Humberto Gomez Justify goes for history in the Belmont Stakes
Duke's Wendell Carter speaks with the media at Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. works out for Knicks
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answers Gronk will be at Belmont to watch Gronkowski run
Chris Mara, the senior vice president of player Giants’ Chris Mara a part-owner of Justify
Baffert: 'Smooth, good day' for Justify after final gallop