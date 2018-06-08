Best bet: BLINDED VISION (6)

Best Value: SHAMCAT (1)

FIRST: Shamcat is fresh and owns a win and two seconds in four starts on Belmont grass; call based on price. Souperfast is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; very dangerous. St. Louie, a three-time winner on Belmont sod, owns fast figures but will offer short odds.

SECOND: South of France compiled tight work tab since decent third in debut; more to give. She’s a Black Belt outworked 49 rivals June 3; could be the goods. Dizzy is working with a purpose for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.

THIRD: Double Cast broke her maiden at this course and distance and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Violet Blue owns swift numbers and is working sharply for first start since November; big-time threat. Bengala was second to a repeat winner in stateside debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Chenais’ Posse gets favorable cutback in distance after speed and fade in last; switch to Kendrick Carmouche seals the deal. Goldtown runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Galway Girl logged career-best number on Belmont grass; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Odin’s Steed compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since December; primed and ready. Surface Strike is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Zonic has hit the board in 10 of 13 starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Blinded Vision returns to dirt and projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Joopster makes first start since claimed after dominant win in Belmont debut; very dangerous. Wushu Warrior regressed in last after determined victory in prior; rebound potential.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Downtown At Noon fired crisp half-mile work since determined maiden win in last; pairs up. Byself went to the bench after visually and numerically impressive win in debut in October; very dangerous on “A” effort. Velvet Trinni’s speed gives her a puncher’s chance at a price.

EIGHTH: Cartwheel tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden by six lengths in last start; more to give. Salty Smile owns two wins and three seconds from last five starts; logical, short-priced player. Might Be was overmatched in last but owns swift back numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Saturdaynightfling tallied swift late-pace figure on Belmont sod last summer; weakness of field is selection’s strength. J C S Star was an ultragame second in last; be no surprise. Cetara also was second in last start and has worked twice in the interim; worth long look. Catania Rose needed last and could land in the exotics at hefty number.