Best bet: LEAP TO GLORY (3)

Best value: DADDY’S HOME (7)

FIRST: Battle of Saratoga logged fast numbers in both turf starts and makes first outing with maiden-claiming tag. Leading Storm is riding a forward line on the numbers; very dangerous. Dublin Leprechaun was a pole clear of third finisher when second to a much-the-best winner in last; don’t dismiss.

SECOND: Miss Munnings was pace- and trip-compromised when a strong third in last; more to give. Transaction Tax owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Acorn Street was aided by slow splits when a front-running maiden winner in last; short-priced and vulnerable.

THIRD: Leap to Glory is firing bullets for first start since gelded; career-best predicted. Royal Heist looms the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end rider aboard; very dangerous. It’s Hot Out also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Formal Event logged two workouts since clear-cut placing this class and distance last time; more to come. Desirous, a strong second last out, could capitalize on soft flow; very playable. You Promise finally broke maiden in 27th try last time; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Be Gone Daddy compiled tight work tab for first start in two months; drop into maiden claimers seals the deal. Freeload is speedy and gets favorable cutback to sprint; big-time threat. Tom’s Music makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Impazible Creek gets class relief and goes turf to dirt and appears primed for a breakthrough effort; call based on price. Tee Up was a game, front-end second in last; very dangerous. Ribbonite also is quick from the gate and must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Daddy’s Home fired 5-furlong bullet for return from 47-day freshener and packs solid late wallop on best. Belgian was a grudging second on June 9 on Suffolk sod last out; very dangerous. Baseline is fleet-footed and notched both career wins on Belmont grass; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Miss Gossip tallied swift internal and final figures when a game second in last; more in the tank in third start of form cycle. Fire Key almost always fires big efforts but has been sidelined since November; must take the good with the bad. Anita Partner was an even fourth in first start since two-month absence last time; must consider.

NINTH: Scatsuku has been victimized by wide trips in both starts; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Lem Me Tel Ya bested top selection by a neck when second on April 18; dangerous. Singapore Trader raced wide in last and should improve in second start since August. Paynter’s Prize has finished third in both turf starts; don’t overlook.