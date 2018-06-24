TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Wednesday, June 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: CLASSIC LADY (9)

Best value: SATURDAYNIGHTFLING (7)

FIRST: Tough Old Bird runs late and should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Connie A bested top selection by three lengths when a game second in last; be no surprise. City of Dreams logged three tight works for first start since February for Jason Servis; must consider.

SECOND: Jasmine’s Gem tallied swift late-pace figure after being compromised by poor start in last; more to give. Lill Mave has finished second in last two starts; dangerous. Creative Princess is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; worth long look.

THIRD: Shamrocked notched swift pace and final figures when a determined winner in last; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Lightning Buzz was a clear-cut second after making seven-wide move in last; very playable. More Front is speedy and drops; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Free N Clear is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Miss Aja Brown could play out as the controlling speed in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Sugar Mags needed last and is a two-time winner on Belmont turf; worth long look.

FIFTH: Currency Chaos is making incremental moves on late-pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Speed Khaleesi has speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bella’s Game was a clear-cut second in sharp debut; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Gump has worked four times since strong placing in first start; experience is key. Bankit is firing bullets for debut for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods. Bernin’ Thru Gold also makes first start with swift work tab; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Saturdaynightfling makes quick comeback, returns to turf and tallied career-best number on Belmont grass last summer; throw deep in weak field. Sardonyx has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; runner-up at short ticket once again? Geranium was just a neck behind Sardonyx after making premature middle move to the lead last time; must consider.

EIGHTH: Mo Diddley overcame soft splits when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Macagone drops to lifetime low and owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Samadi Sky was a willing second at this level last time; don’t overlook. Tribecca owns sprinter’s speed and could capitalize on soft lead; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Classic Lady moves to turf and worked three times since non-stressful fifth in debut; all systems go. Grand Banks is 0-for-19 but owns field’s fastest figures; demand square price. Justenuff Hope should move forward in second start since five-month layoff; very interesting. Pana Elianne gets Lasix for first time and was second on Belmont grass last spring; must be factored into the mix.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Dodgers' Kike Hernandez rounds third after leading Rieber: No relief in sight for Mets fans
Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve walks off after Yankees swept by Rays on walk-off homer in 12th
Mets starting pitcher Jerry Blevins delivers a pitch Mets swept by Dodgers, who hit seven solo homers
Mets reliever A.J. Ramos pitches in the sixth Mets’ Ramos has successful shoulder surgery
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches from the Lennon: DeGrom deserves better than this
The Brooklyn Nets introduces Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Nets excited about hungry, mature players Kurucs, Musa