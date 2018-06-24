Best bet: CLASSIC LADY (9)

Best value: SATURDAYNIGHTFLING (7)

FIRST: Tough Old Bird runs late and should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Connie A bested top selection by three lengths when a game second in last; be no surprise. City of Dreams logged three tight works for first start since February for Jason Servis; must consider.

SECOND: Jasmine’s Gem tallied swift late-pace figure after being compromised by poor start in last; more to give. Lill Mave has finished second in last two starts; dangerous. Creative Princess is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; worth long look.

THIRD: Shamrocked notched swift pace and final figures when a determined winner in last; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Lightning Buzz was a clear-cut second after making seven-wide move in last; very playable. More Front is speedy and drops; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Free N Clear is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Miss Aja Brown could play out as the controlling speed in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Sugar Mags needed last and is a two-time winner on Belmont turf; worth long look.

FIFTH: Currency Chaos is making incremental moves on late-pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Speed Khaleesi has speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bella’s Game was a clear-cut second in sharp debut; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Gump has worked four times since strong placing in first start; experience is key. Bankit is firing bullets for debut for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods. Bernin’ Thru Gold also makes first start with swift work tab; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Saturdaynightfling makes quick comeback, returns to turf and tallied career-best number on Belmont grass last summer; throw deep in weak field. Sardonyx has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; runner-up at short ticket once again? Geranium was just a neck behind Sardonyx after making premature middle move to the lead last time; must consider.

EIGHTH: Mo Diddley overcame soft splits when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Macagone drops to lifetime low and owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Samadi Sky was a willing second at this level last time; don’t overlook. Tribecca owns sprinter’s speed and could capitalize on soft lead; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Classic Lady moves to turf and worked three times since non-stressful fifth in debut; all systems go. Grand Banks is 0-for-19 but owns field’s fastest figures; demand square price. Justenuff Hope should move forward in second start since five-month layoff; very interesting. Pana Elianne gets Lasix for first time and was second on Belmont grass last spring; must be factored into the mix.