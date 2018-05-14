TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Wednesday, May 16

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: WAR CANOE (7)

Best value: TEQUILA SUNDAY (6)

FIRST: Supercommittee is speedy and starts from the rail; goes wire to wire with aggressive ride. Equal Rights has trained sharply for second start for Chad Brown; very dangerous. Free Kitty owns fives seconds and two thirds from 10 starts; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Tale of Mist switches from turf to dirt and should pack enhanced kick at solid price. Go Big Or Go Home owns speed, drops and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Truly a Moon Shot has finished second in last two starts; logical, short-priced threat.

THIRD: Tiz a Kitten owns sprinter’s speed and should capitalize on unchallenged lead in compact field. Lion in Wait owns two wins and two seconds in five starts on Belmont turf; very dangerous. B Three wheels back in a hurry and gets class relief after even third on May 3; very interesting.

FOURTH: Five Star Bunt is fresh, training with a purpose and logged only win at Belmont Park. Panama Ed is riding a two-race winning streak and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Infinity Squared makes first start since claimed and owns fast numbers on “A” game; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Tayler’s the Boss is quick from the gate and working sharply for first since November; primed and ready. My Roxy Girl has been the runner-up in last three starts; continues trend? Groton St Scout will be aided by return to dirt; worth long look.

SIXTH: Tequila Sunday moves to grass after earning fast late-pace figure in last; sitting on breakthrough. Andretta owns three seconds from four starts; vulnerable favorite? Pretty River has worked swiftly since last start; wake-up potential.

SEVENTH: War Canoe unleashed powerful stretch rally to win on opening day of Belmont Park meet; pairs up. Table for Six also packs potent late kick and is training with a purpose for first start since Christmas Eve; dangerous. La Moneda is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Heavy Meddle has trained swiftly since improved third on grass last out; transfers razor-sharp form to main track. Mighty Zealous logged swift internal and final numbers last time after notching rapid late-pace figure in prior start; very playable. Tribecca regressed last out after stringing three strong efforts in a row; bounce-back potential.

NINTH: Gio Lucky drops to lifetime low after displaying improved speed in last; set for career best. Hidden Bamboo makes first start for Robertino Diodoro after fast-figured fifth in last at Oaklawn; big-time player. Street Cat Sam needed last and should be favorably positioned near the front; don’t ignore. Ripe, an uncoupled stable mate of Hidden Bamboo, makes first start since claimed and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

