Best Bet: DOINWHATSHELIKES (2); Best Value: GORELLI (8)

FIRST: Tiz Super is speedy, adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Derval makes first start since moving to Dave Cannizzo barn; very interesting. Fortunate Queen owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SECOND: Doinwhatshelikes tallied solid final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; more to come. Burn Control was a sub-par eighth in last but owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Bon Heir fired swift half-mile workout since last start; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Shakesperian Dream was pace and trip compromised in last at Parx; call based on price. Americasprincess tallied solid internal and final figures when winning last at Suffolk; very playable. Kate Is a Ten needed last and drops; worth long look.

FOURTH: Julia’s Pride notched rapid late-pace figure when rallying for fourth in debut; stretch to a mile plays to strength. Cleo is fresh and training with a purpose; dangerous. Increased Scrutiny debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

FIFTH: Mentality is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; wire to wire. Blue Atlas made late run to win last and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Codrington is another that would be aided if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Causforcelebration logged two sharp works since displaying improved late kick when moved to grass last time; more to give. Perfectexpectation was a game second in last and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Barbarossa was second to a repeat winner last time; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Eighth Commandment moves back to grass after tallying solid final fraction when winning last at Suffolk; 2-for-3 on Belmont sod. Land Mine makes first turf start after fast-figured score in slop at Saratoga last month; very interesting. Kitty Maddnes makes third start of form cycle after finishing third in last two starts; third time’s the charm?

EIGHTH: Gorelli was a useful fourth in last and fired half-mile bullet last week; primed for winning effort. Bourbon Empire is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park and is training sharply for first start since 55-day freshener; very dangerous. Benevolence owns four seconds from five starts at the Big B; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Carrera Cat tallied improved late-pace figure when third last time; rates top call if able to draw into body of the race. Tizengaginglysmart was compromised by wide trip when a better-than-it-looks fourth in debut; very playable if top selection scratches. Purely Lucky has finished second at short prices in last two starts; logical contender. Big Expense has made incremental improvement on the numbers in all three starts; worth long look. Salty Smile fired 5-furlong bullet since finishing third in both starts; must consider.