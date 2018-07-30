TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 3

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: MEISTERMIND (8)

Best value: GEMONTEER (9)

FIRST: Ballybrack Lass is from a dam that has produced four winners from four foals to race. Vampish compiled tight work tab for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money. Whyisshesoolucky concluded work tab with swift 3-furlong drill; don't ignore.
SECOND: Money Purse has trained sharply since game placing last month; more to give. Saturdays Vapor is speedy and drops; dangerous. Salt Pond moves to dirt after late-running fourth on Laurel turf last time; worth long look.
THIRD: Ostrolenka is favorably posted outside and should be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; call based on price. Sudden Surprise, 4-for-4 at the Spa, drops after bouncing in last; likely underlay. Global Positioning drops and returns to dirt; worth long look.
FOURTH: Patriotic Endeavor was compromised by swift splits when third in last; softer flow predicted. Majestic Kindness bested top selection by nearly four lengths when winning second in a row last time; very playable. Madame Barbarian logged career-best number on Spa soil; very interesting.
FIFTH: She's Trouble encountered trouble out of the gate when a late-running fourth as the favorite in last; deserves another chance. She Will Rock was a pole clear for second when meeting a runaway winner in last; big-time threat. More Mischief compiled eye-catching work slate for debut for Chad Brown; could be the goods.
SIXTH: Dreams are Pazible fell victim to pace pressure and scorching fractions last time; rates call in wide-open turf dash. Lulu's Pom Pom was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Stonefactor also went wire to wire in last and has trained sharply in the interim; right in the thick of this.
SEVENTH: Anne Dupree is speedy, training sharply and starts from the rail for first dirt start; controlling front-runner. We Are Family was a clear-cut second in last and owns field's fastest dirt numbers; could easily take this. War Value is another that makes first main-track start; must be factored into the mix.
EIGHTH: Meistermind tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden by an expanding six lengths last out; pairs up. Weather Wiz was a front-running maiden winner in last and has trained sharply in the interim; very playable. Can You Diggit is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; big-time player.
NINTH: Gemonteer is fleet-footed and projects as the dominant speed on the hedge; handicapping 101. Raging Bull packs a raging late kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Have At It made forward move on the numbers when a determined winner in last; must respect.
10TH: Laura's Posse notched swift final fraction when an eye-catching maiden winner in last; more to come. Four Freedoms delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat. Regalian is another that logs swift figures with regularity; very dangerous. Mr. Fixit gets price slashed in half in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; fire sale?
 

