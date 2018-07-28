Best bet: BRATTATA (7)

Best value: RHYTHMIA (5)

FIRST: Iranistan has won four in a row; time to put an end to the absurdity of steeplechase racing. Personal Start is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak. Show Court was a winner over the Spa jumps last summer.

SECOND: Crafty Concorde projects as the main speed in bottom-of-the-barrel claimer. Nominal Dollars has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Sal the Turtle drops and owns fast back numbers.

THIRD: New York Song is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Shoe Loves Shoe is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Pagliacci logged four tight works for first start since 45-day freshener; dangerous.

FOURTH: Magnifier meets restricted claiming field after regressing in last start; rebounds on Monday. Divine Interventio drops after firing a dud in last; can take this if not damaged goods. Lightning Buzz delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

FIFTH: Rhythmia dons blinkers, makes first start since gelded and logged tight work tab for first start in seven weeks. Backtohisroots fired half-mile bullet since finishing second by a city block in debut at Churchill Downs; very playable. Johnny Tickets makes first start for Jason Servis; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: High Promise fired half-mile bullet since tallying improved late-pace figure when third in last; more to give. Midnight Tea Time was placed third via DQ after very rough trip in last; dangerous. Course Correction is training with a purpose for first start in 12 weeks for Chad Brown; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Brattata notched swift final fraction when third to a repeat winner in last; intensified wallop predicted. Closer Still is fresh, quick from the gate and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Tesora was an even fourth in last and should make forward move in second start since seven-month absence.

EIGHTH: Curiousncuriouser gets class boost after dominant, seven-length score in last; pairs up. Maho Bay is speedy and training sharply for Joe Sharp; worth long look. Special Relativity owns fast figures and an advantageous stalker’s style; must consider.

NINTH: Adonis Creed needed last and could capitalize on unchallenged lead in bulky field. Focus Group was pace- and position-compromised last time; logical, short-priced player. Snap Decision was a willing third in last; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Frosty Linz gets favorable cutback in distance and makes peak start of form cycle; call based on price potential in wide-open nightcap. Unparalleled drops after fast-figured fourth in last; could easily take this. Words of Love drops and makes first start in nearly a year for Jonathan Sheppard; very interesting. Union Patriot should pack enhanced wallop at abbreviated dash; price will be tempting.