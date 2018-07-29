TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: ISOTOPE (8)

Best value: SOUPER ECHO (6)

FIRST: Lightning Lilly is training with a purpose for first start since February for crafty barn; primed and ready. Satin Sheets is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Bustin Hearts consistently fires big efforts; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: San Juan Diego regressed in last start after fast-figured third in prior; rebounds. Royal Heist is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Baker entry: Ready to Escape makes first start since gelded and mate Light the Posse gets Lasix after game placing in debut; potent pairing.

THIRD: Hierarchy has trained sharply since better-than-it-looks fourth in debut; more to give. Piantagrane is firing bullets and logged solid numbers this past winter at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Frontier Market owns four seconds from five starts; fails to get the job done again?

FOURTH: Hard Study owns field’s fastest late-pace and final figures. You’re to Blame could play out as the controlling speed in compact field. Archanova will be aided by return to dirt.

FIFTH: Asian’s Way was a top-figured, front-end winner in last; more to come. Loose also is speedy and has won five of last seven starts. Non Finisce Mai is 1-for-1 at the Spa; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Souper Echo projects as the main speed with aggressive ride in wide-open turf dash. Jasmine’s Gem should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint; proceed with caution at short odds on horse that has failed as the favorite in last two starts. Currency Chaos was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in last; right in the thick of this. Diva’s Revenge makes grass debut for Linda Rice; must consider.

SEVENTH: Sport wheels back in a hurry after dominant maiden score last week; pairs up. Herecomesyourman has finished second at short prices in last two starts; continues trend? Honey Dont has trained sharply since getting the job done on Belmont grass last month; very playable.

EIGHTH: Isotope made forward move on late-pace and final figures when fourth in last; won on Spa loam last summer. Shimmering Moon has trained strongly since game placing in last; very dangerous. Mizzen Max owns three wins and three seconds from six starts; hard to ignore.

NINTH: Last Promise Kept tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging third on Delaware turf last out; ready for prime time. Con Te Partiro was a useful fourth on Arlington grass last time and is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; worth long look. Onthemoonagain gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; likely to be an underlay.

10TH: Screen Image was pace-compromised when a late-running second on Delaware grass last time; more to come. Supercommittee owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; prefer minor spoils? Mambo Dancer compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; very interesting. Summer Fling is another that has trained with a purpose for first start since freshener; must be factored into the mix.

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of Zack Wheeler pitches, hits Mets to win
Quincy Enunwa of the Jets speaks with the Receiver Enunwa practices in drills without contact
Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch Lennon: ‘Amped up’ Happ keeps emotions in check
Catcher Kevin Plawecki of the Mets throws against Kevin Plawecki trying to make most of chances
Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch Yankees top Royals as Happ wins debut
Jets quarterbacks Josh McCown, right, and Teddy Bridgewater McCown, Bridgewater split practice reps