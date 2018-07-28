Best bet: SAMADI SKY (9)

Best value: APPEALING BRIEFS (7)

FIRST: Boss Man should boss these on the lead. Whitman’s Poetry has finished second in last three starts. Go Get the Basil could be in the stalker’s seat.

SECOND: Lady Vicki wheels back in a hurry after front-end score last Friday. Eight Minute Ellie drops and packs potent kick on best efforts. Heaven’s Creation also gets class relief after second to a runaway winner in last; very dangerous.

THIRD: Ferrad’s Party owns field’s fastest late-pace figures. La Manche is speedy and will be aided by cutback in distance. Causforcelebration is rested and right in the thick of this on best efforts.

FOURTH: Pretentious moves to grass while riding a forward line on the numbers; handles the footing. Tricked Up was an even fourth in first start since seven-month layoff last time; improvement predicted. Camp Courage could impact late if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Tell Your Mama returns to maiden ranks after facing stakes fields in last two starts; career-best predicted. Our Circle of Love has logged game placings in both starts; be no surprise. Irish Princess compiled tight work tab for debut for Brad Cox; follow the money.

SIXTH: Jaded Lady moves to grass after clear-cut second in debut; dam produced a turf winner. Sassy Agnes is training swiftly for first start for Linda Rice; could be the goods. Corey Scores debuts for Chad Brown; if underlays excite you.

SEVENTH: Appealing Briefs has worked three times since hard-charging maiden score last month; good spot to pair up victories. Follow the Signs is fleet-footed and could prove very tough as the speed of the speed. Saratoga Colonel has delivered strong efforts in both starts this year; must consider.

EIGHTH: Yorkiepoo Princess was done in by sizzling splits last time; softer flow on Wednesday. Heavenly Score is firing bullets for first start since 55-day freshener; very playable. Your Love owns three wins and three seconds from seven starts; another Chad Brown underlay.

NINTH: Samadi Sky was pace- and trip-compromised in last and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint. Speightful Kitten is speedy, rested and owns a win on Spa sod; dangerous. Dowse’s Beach also is quick from the gate and is a three-time winner on Saratoga grass; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Bronze Age was DQ’d from hard-charging win at Prairie Meadows last time; back figures to handle locals at this level. Smash Williams regressed in last start after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Money Laundering is fleet-footed and makes first start since gelded; very interesting. Go Big Or Go Home can deliver big efforts on “A” game; don’t ignore.