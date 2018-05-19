The mud scenes at the Preakness

A look at the mud on and off the track at Pimlico for the Preakness in Baltimore on May 19, 2018.

A woman walks through mud in the infield during the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore.

Race talk after wrestling in the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A race fan walks in the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A muddied race fan looks on after jumping in the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A man falls on a muddy infield during the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore.

MoJo, of Baltimore, walks in the infield ahead of the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore.

Race fans wrestle in the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Race fans wrestle in the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A pair of shoes are left in deep mud in the infield ahead of the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore.

A race fan dressed in a horse costume walks through the mud in the infield prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.